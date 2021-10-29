Search

ExpressJet’s low-cost startup airline Aha! launched this month – here’s what to expect onboard

Taylor Rains
Aha! aircraft
ExpressJet Airlines
  • New low-cost carrier Aha! is bringing more leisure destination options to Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
  • The airline uses 50-seat Embarer 145 aircraft and will serve eight destinations by mid-November.
  • CEO Subodh Karnik believes Aha! is a good alternative to driving with its low fares and short flights.
Another airline startup has entered the market this year following newcomers Avelo Airlines and Breeze Airways, this time as a low-cost carrier called air-hotel-adventure, or simply Aha!, under ExpressJet Airlines.
Aha! livery
Aha!
Source: Aha!
ExpressJet is a regional carrier that formerly operated flights on behalf of Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines, but lost its final contact with United in summer 2020, forcing it to temporarily close its doors.
United Express Embraer ERJ145 ExpressJet
A United Express Embraer ERJ145 operated by ExpressJet Airlines. Tim Boyle/Newsmakers
Source: Aha!, A year after one of the largest regional airlines in the US ceased operations, it’s back with a new budget carrier called Aha! — see the company’s full history
However, it found new life as Aha! and is bringing its low-cost business model to Reno-Tahoe Intenational Airport with short flights across the West Coast.
Aha! check-in counter at Reno
Aha! check-in counter at Reno ExpressJet Airlines
Source: Aha!
Aha! launched its inaugural flight from its Reno base to Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Washington on October 24, officially starting the new airline.
Aha! at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Aha! at Reno-Tahoe International Airport ExpressJet Airlines
Source: Aha!
The airline uses small 50-seater Embraer 145 aircraft in a 2×1 configuration, meaning no passenger will be stuck in the dreaded middle seat.
Aha! seat map
Aha!
Source: Aha!
The company will operate like a typical low-cost airline, so passengers should expect a simple, no-frills experience with minimal amenities, and things like free luggage and fancy snacks will come at a cost.
Aha! inflight
Aha! inflight ExpressJet Airlines
Source: Aha!
However, Aha! CEO Subodh Karnik told Insider the company plans to provide free water onboard. Moreover, the passenger seats recline and have large tray tables, which is impressive considering the seats on other budget carriers like Spirit and Frontier do not.
Cabin of Aha! Embraer 145 jets
ExpressJet Airlines
Source: Aha!
Unlike other low-cost airlines, Aha! does not offer bundle deals that include a reserved seat, luggage, and priority boarding. Instead, everything on top of the basic fare and personal item is a-la-carte, with seats and priority boarding starting at $US10 ($AU13) and checked bags starting at $US30 ($AU40).
Aha! boarding at Reno
Aha! boarding at Reno ExpressJet Airlines
Source: Aha!
For travelers wanting to bring a carry-on, the only free option is a bag that fits under the passenger seat. The overhead bins on the regional jet are quite small and cannot fit most carry-on bags, so customers will have to gate-check larger luggage at a fee.
Aha! inflight service
Aha!’s small overhead bins ExpressJet Airlines
Source: Aha!
Because of this, passengers are encouraged to pack light or pre-pay for their bags. For those that gate-check, the luggage will be returned on the ramp or jet bridge at the destination.
Gate checked baggage
Gate checked baggage lesapi images/Shutterstock
Source: Aha!
For the inflight service, the aircraft will have a buy onboard option for snacks and beverages, with alcoholic drinks coming soon once the carrier obtains its liquor license.
Aha! flight attendant
flight attendant Aha!
Source: Aha!
Aha! is starting with eight destinations out of its Reno base, including Bakersfield, California; Ontario, California; Fresno, California; Eureka, California; Medford, Oregon; Eugene, Oregon; Redmond, Oregon; and Pasco/Tri-Cities, Washington.
Aha! route map
Aha!
Source: Aha!
The company plans to expand to more than 20 cities in the coming months, all of which will be out of Reno. Karnik explained Reno was a desirable hub because it is an underserved “aviation gem” with a huge influx of migration from California, Oregon, and Washington.
Reno, Nevada
Reno, Nevada Hammon Photography/Shutterstock
Source: Aha!
Moreover, Reno’s casinos make it a popular vacation hotspot, while Tahoe is a year-round leisure destination that is favorable during all four seasons.
Skiers on chairlift heading up snow-covered mountain in Lake Tahoe
Skiers and snowboarders at Heavenly Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe. George Rose/Getty Images
Source: Aha!
Aha! currently has two Embraer aircraft in its fleet, with plans to gain a third soon and grow to 10 in the coming months. Karnik told Insider the company does not plan on acquiring larger jets at this time because the 50-seater plane is the sweet spot for its business plan.
Aha! plane
ExpressJet Airlines
Source: Aha!
The carrier wants to focus on short, one-hour or so flights between Reno and leisure destinations, and filling a regional jet is realistic for the demand in the markets it plans to serve.
Aha! tail logo
ExpressJet Airlines
Source: Aha!
Karnik believes the residents of Reno and the small communities it plans to serve along the West Coast will see Aha! as a solid alternative to driving, which can be difficult due to the mountain ranges in the region.
Aha! CEO Subodh Karnik at inaugural flight
Aha! CEO Subodh Karnik at the inaugural flight ExpressJet Airlines
Source: Aha!
Moreover, Karnik emphasized that Aha! offers cheap, nonstop access to leisure destinations, meaning customers can take more vacations each year because they save money on the ticket and time by avoiding a layover and flying on a route that is less than two hours.
Aha! aircraft
ExpressJet Airlines
