ExpressJet’s low-cost startup airline Aha! launched this month – here’s what to expect onboard

Another airline startup has entered the market this year following newcomers Avelo Airlines and Breeze Airways, this time as a low-cost carrier called air-hotel-adventure, or simply Aha!, under ExpressJet Airlines. livery Aha! Source: Aha!

However, it found new life as Aha! and is bringing its low-cost business model to Reno-Tahoe Intenational Airport with short flights across the West Coast. Aha! check-in counter at Reno ExpressJet Airlines Source: Aha!

Aha! launched its inaugural flight from its Reno base to Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Washington on October 24, officially starting the new airline. Aha! at Reno-Tahoe International Airport ExpressJet Airlines Source: Aha!

The airline uses small 50-seater Embraer 145 aircraft in a 2×1 configuration, meaning no passenger will be stuck in the dreaded middle seat. seat map Aha! Source: Aha!

The company will operate like a typical low-cost airline, so passengers should expect a simple, no-frills experience with minimal amenities, and things like free luggage and fancy snacks will come at a cost. Aha! inflight ExpressJet Airlines Source: Aha!

However, Aha! CEO Subodh Karnik told Insider the company plans to provide free water onboard. Moreover, the passenger seats recline and have large tray tables, which is impressive considering the seats on other budget carriers like Spirit and Frontier do not. Cabin of Aha! Embraer 145 jets ExpressJet Airlines Source: Aha!

Unlike other low-cost airlines, Aha! does not offer bundle deals that include a reserved seat, luggage, and priority boarding. Instead, everything on top of the basic fare and personal item is a-la-carte, with seats and priority boarding starting at $US10 ($AU13) and checked bags starting at $US30 ($AU40). Aha! boarding at Reno ExpressJet Airlines Source: Aha!

For travelers wanting to bring a carry-on, the only free option is a bag that fits under the passenger seat. The overhead bins on the regional jet are quite small and cannot fit most carry-on bags, so customers will have to gate-check larger luggage at a fee. Aha!’s small overhead bins ExpressJet Airlines Source: Aha!

Because of this, passengers are encouraged to pack light or pre-pay for their bags. For those that gate-check, the luggage will be returned on the ramp or jet bridge at the destination. Gate checked baggage lesapi images/Shutterstock Source: Aha!

For the inflight service, the aircraft will have a buy onboard option for snacks and beverages, with alcoholic drinks coming soon once the carrier obtains its liquor license. flight attendant Aha! Source: Aha!

Aha! is starting with eight destinations out of its Reno base, including Bakersfield, California; Ontario, California; Fresno, California; Eureka, California; Medford, Oregon; Eugene, Oregon; Redmond, Oregon; and Pasco/Tri-Cities, Washington. route map Aha! Source: Aha!

The company plans to expand to more than 20 cities in the coming months, all of which will be out of Reno. Karnik explained Reno was a desirable hub because it is an underserved “aviation gem” with a huge influx of migration from California, Oregon, and Washington. Reno, Nevada Hammon Photography/Shutterstock Source: Aha!

Moreover, Reno’s casinos make it a popular vacation hotspot, while Tahoe is a year-round leisure destination that is favorable during all four seasons. Skiers and snowboarders at Heavenly Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe. George Rose/Getty Images Source: Aha!

Aha! currently has two Embraer aircraft in its fleet, with plans to gain a third soon and grow to 10 in the coming months. Karnik told Insider the company does not plan on acquiring larger jets at this time because the 50-seater plane is the sweet spot for its business plan. Aha! plane ExpressJet Airlines Source: Aha!

The carrier wants to focus on short, one-hour or so flights between Reno and leisure destinations, and filling a regional jet is realistic for the demand in the markets it plans to serve. Aha! tail logo ExpressJet Airlines Source: Aha!

Karnik believes the residents of Reno and the small communities it plans to serve along the West Coast will see Aha! as a solid alternative to driving, which can be difficult due to the mountain ranges in the region. Aha! CEO Subodh Karnik at the inaugural flight ExpressJet Airlines Source: Aha!