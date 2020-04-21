LA's skies are smog-free and peacocks are roaming the streets of Dubai. Photos show how nature has returned to cities shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor Nicole Rogers
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty ImagesHerds of mountain goats that normally live outside Llandudno, Wales, have taken over while the town’s human residents are staying indoors.

Social distancing might not just slow the spread of the novel coronavirus – it might also give the environment a break from the pollution of modern life.

Cities across the globe have reported reductions in air pollution as daily life has come to a grinding halt because of the pandemic. Governments around the world have asked people to practice social distancing (or mandated nationwide lockdown measures) to slow its spread.

Keep reading to see how urban environments have changed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Skies are free of smog in some parts of China …

NASANASA recorded a sustained drop in the levels of noxious nitrogen dioxide after the Lunar New Year.

… and in Los Angeles.

Shutterstock/J DennisThe typical smog-filled LA skyline.

Italy’s air quality has also improved.

Alberto Lingria/ReutersAn empty street in Rome, Italy.

So has the air quality in major cities like New York City, Seattle, and San Francisco as shelter-in-place orders have dramatically reduced car travel.

Shutterstock.com

With less boat traffic, the water in Venice’s canals is clear instead of its usual murky green colour.

REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

You can see straight to the bottom, and fish have returned to some parts.

ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty ImagesA view shows clearer waters by a gondola in a Venice canal on March 17, 2020 as a result of the stoppage of motorboat traffic, following the country’s lockdown within the new coronavirus crisis.

Goats roamed the streets, sunbathed on the grounds of a church, nibbled hedges, and trespassed through a few gardens in one Welsh town as human pedestrians stayed home to practice social distancing.

Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesMountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno, Wales, on March 31, 2020.

Wild turkeys were spotted having some fun on a closed elementary school playground in California.

REUTERS/Andrew KellyPlayground in California where the turkeys roamed not pictured.

Deer have been spotted hanging out in streets and subway stations in Japan.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

And Barcelona residents say they have seen wild boars wander their streets.

REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File PhotoA deserted Passeig de Colom is pictured during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain, March 31, 2020.

Ducks wandered into the streets of Paris in the fourth week of a national lockdown in France.

A duck wanders an empty Parisian street on April 6.


A peacock was also spotted outside a deserted shopping centre in Dubai.

Stores in Dubai are closed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.


Cows took over a beach usually frequented by tourists in Corsica, France.


This young puma wandered from the mountains outside Santiago, Chile, into the streets while looking for food.


Londoners also spotted a wild fox in their streets.


