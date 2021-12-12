Photos show the emotional moment Miss India was crowned the new Miss Universe

The 2021 Miss Universe competition was held on Sunday, and Miss India, Miss Paraguay, and Miss South Africa were named the three finalists. Miss Paraguay, Miss South Africa, and Miss India at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the winner, and immediately crouched down to cry as her name was announced. Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu cries as she’s named Miss Universe 2021. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images

She then clasped her hands in a “thank you” motion and looked emotionally toward the judges. Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu thanks the judges after being named Miss Universe 2021. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images

She stood with an expression of disbelief as her Miss Universe sash was placed over her shoulder. Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu stands onstage as a Miss Universe sash is placed on her. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images

She then took hold of her crown while grasping her bouquet in her other hand, and confidently walked to center stage. Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu walks as Miss Universe 2021. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Confetti rained down upon the winner as she smiled and waved at those in the audience. Miss Universe 2021 stands onstage as confetti rains down. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images

During that moment, 2020 winner Andrea Meza joyously held Sandhu in a celebratory embrace. Former winner Andrea Meza hugs Miss Universe 2021. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images