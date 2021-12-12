Photos show the emotional moment Miss India was crowned the new Miss Universe

- The Miss Universe pageant was held on December 12 in Eliat, Israel.
- Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the winner among 79 other contestants.
- Photos taken when she was crowned show her crying, thanking the judges, and embracing others.
The 2021 Miss Universe competition was held on Sunday, and Miss India, Miss Paraguay, and Miss South Africa were named the three finalists.
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the winner, and immediately crouched down to cry as her name was announced.
She then clasped her hands in a “thank you” motion and looked emotionally toward the judges.
She stood with an expression of disbelief as her Miss Universe sash was placed over her shoulder.
She then took hold of her crown while grasping her bouquet in her other hand, and confidently walked to center stage.
Confetti rained down upon the winner as she smiled and waved at those in the audience.
During that moment, 2020 winner Andrea Meza joyously held Sandhu in a celebratory embrace.
It was then that her fellow contestants surrounded her to congratulate their peer.