Photos show the emotional moment Miss India was crowned the new Miss Universe

Amanda Krause
Miss India at Miss Universe 2021
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu is the new Miss Universe. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images
  • The Miss Universe pageant was held on December 12 in Eliat, Israel. 
  • Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the winner among 79 other contestants.
  • Photos taken when she was crowned show her crying, thanking the judges, and embracing others.
The 2021 Miss Universe competition was held on Sunday, and Miss India, Miss Paraguay, and Miss South Africa were named the three finalists.
The three finalists of Miss Universe 2021.
Miss Paraguay, Miss South Africa, and Miss India at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the winner, and immediately crouched down to cry as her name was announced.
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu cries as she's named Miss Universe 2021.
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu cries as she’s named Miss Universe 2021. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images
She then clasped her hands in a “thank you” motion and looked emotionally toward the judges.
Miss India is crowned Miss Universe 2021.
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu thanks the judges after being named Miss Universe 2021. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images
She stood with an expression of disbelief as her Miss Universe sash was placed over her shoulder.
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe 2021.
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu stands onstage as a Miss Universe sash is placed on her. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images
She then took hold of her crown while grasping her bouquet in her other hand, and confidently walked to center stage.
Miss India at Miss Universe 2021
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu walks as Miss Universe 2021. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images
Confetti rained down upon the winner as she smiled and waved at those in the audience.
Miss Universe 2021 stands onstage as confetti rains down.
Miss Universe 2021 stands onstage as confetti rains down. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images
During that moment, 2020 winner Andrea Meza joyously held Sandhu in a celebratory embrace.
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.
Former winner Andrea Meza hugs Miss Universe 2021. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images
It was then that her fellow contestants surrounded her to congratulate their peer.
Miss Universe 2021 stands surrounded by other contestants.
Miss Universe celebrates with her fellow contestants onstage. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images
