The most daring looks Meghan Markle wore in 2021

Mikhaila Friel
The Duchess of Sussex. Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
  • Meghan Markle wore a number of daring looks in 2021.
  • The duchess experimented with a mixture of royal and California style at interviews and engagements.
  • From her floral Oprah dress to her latest red-carpet look, Markle wasn’t afraid to take risks.
The Duchess of Sussex combined elements of her royal and California style for her bombshell Oprah interview in March.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. CBS
Meghan Markle wore a $US4,700 ($AU6,699) belted, silk Armani gown adorned with a floral print that was reminiscent of her former royal style for the interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the US on March 7.

She paired the dress with a sleek updo, leaving a couple of wavy strands to frame her face — perhaps a nod to her more relaxed California style. 

She accessorized with a Cartier tennis bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana.

In September, Meghan Markle posed on the cover of Time Magazine wearing a striking white jumpsuit.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the cover of TIME.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the cover of Time. TIME magazine
The duchess and Prince Harry were on the publication’s 100 most influential people list.

She appeared on the cover in a white jumpsuit with three-quarter length sleeves, an outfit that Hello! Magazine dubbed an “LA power look.”

She accessorized with a $US525 ($AU748) pinky ring designed by Shiffon Co, which symbolizes women supporting women through a “pinky promise,” Insider’s Samantha Grindell previously reported.

For a visit to New York City in September, the duchess paired a $US4,500 ($AU6,414) Valentino dress with a Dior handbag that paid tribute to Princess Diana.
Meghan markle and prince harry global citizen live
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart the Global Citizen concert in Central Park on September 25, 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Markle attended the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park in a knee-length Valentino dress embroidered with floral patterns. It costs £3,300, or about $US4,500 ($AU6,414) at the London department store Harrods.

She also wore a Christian Dior Lady D-Lite handbag, which became one of the brand’s most popular designs after Princess Diana wore it in 1995.

Markle’s bag was personalized with “DSSOS,” the initials of her royal title, Duchess of Sussex, a spokesperson for Dior confirmed to Insider.

In a departure from her typical style, Markle wore a loose-fitting burgundy suit while leaving a restaurant in NYC.
Meghan and harry nyc
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving Melbas in NYC. Robert Kamau/GC Images
Markle paired the suit with a matching top and pumps for a day of engagements during her New York City visit.

The outfit appears to be a change from the royal’s typical style, as she is usually seen wearing form-fitting dresses, blouses, and blazers.

Markle dazzled in a red gown with a daring neckline and thigh-high slit in November.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on November 10, 2021 in New York City.
Harry and Meghan attended the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Markle attended the Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City with Prince Harry in November, her first red-carpet appearance since giving birth to her daughter Lilibet in June.

She wore a custom red silk Carolina Herrera gown designed by Wes Gordon, Vogue reported at the time. The dress featured an open neckline and thigh-high slit.

She wore a white blouse with cut-out sleeves for an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in November.
Meghan Markle sits down with Ellen Degeneres on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show.'
Meghan Markle sits down with Ellen Degeneres on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show.’ The Ellen Degeneres Show/Twitter
The duchess’ Oscar De Le Renta blouse cost £1,991, or around $US2,630 ($AU3,749), according to the Daily Mail. She paired the blouse with black trousers and heels, wearing her hair in loose waves.
She wore a hot pink shirt, midi skirt, and white coat for a pre-recorded segment of the show.
Meghan markle outfit on ellen
Meghan Markle on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show/YouTube
For a pre-recorded segment, in which Markle pranked vendors at the Warner Bros. lot, the duchess wore a pink shirt and matching skirt by Stella McCartney, Woman and Home reports.

The shirt costs £420, or around $US555 ($AU791), while the skirt cost £675, or around $US890 ($AU1,269), the publication added.  She completed the look with a collarless Anine Bing coat.

