The most daring looks Meghan Markle wore in 2021

She paired the dress with a sleek updo, leaving a couple of wavy strands to frame her face — perhaps a nod to her more relaxed California style.
She accessorized with a Cartier tennis bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana.
In September, Meghan Markle posed on the cover of Time Magazine wearing a striking white jumpsuit.
The duchess and Prince Harry were on the publication’s 100 most influential people list.
She appeared on the cover in a white jumpsuit with three-quarter length sleeves, an outfit that Hello! Magazine dubbed an “LA power look.”
She accessorized with a $US525 ($AU748) pinky ring designed by Shiffon Co, which symbolizes women supporting women through a “pinky promise,” Insider’s Samantha Grindell previously reported.
For a visit to New York City in September, the duchess paired a $US4,500 ($AU6,414) Valentino dress with a Dior handbag that paid tribute to Princess Diana.
Markle attended the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park in a knee-length Valentino dress embroidered with floral patterns. It costs £3,300, or about $US4,500 ($AU6,414) at the London department store Harrods.