Photos of plastic-wrapped farmers' markets and 'social distancing stickers' for schoolkids show how life is resuming in Paris as the city eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Stephane Cardinale/Getty ImagesParis residents wearing protective face masks walk through the Saxe-Breteuil open-air market next to the Montparnasse tower on May 14, 2020.
- After eight weeks on strict coronavirus lockdown, France has started easing its restrictions.
- On March 16, France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, ordered residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary, banning walks outside and requiring residents to carry a certificate when leaving the house.
- France began a phased reopening on Monday, allowing outdoor exercise to resume and primary schools, certain non-essential businesses, small cultural attractions, and places of worship to reopen.
- For the time being, cafés and restaurants, high schools and universities, and major tourist attractions remain closed.
After eight weeks on lockdown, Parisians started easing back into normal life on Monday after France lifted certain restrictions.
Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto/Getty ImagesA woman wearing a protective visor bikes through Paris on May 13, 2020.
France began its lockdown on March 12 with school closures. A few days later, the government shut down most shops, restaurants, and attractions, and on March 16, it ordered residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
Emeric Fohlen/NurPhoto/Getty ImagesA view of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Paris on March 25, 2020.
Residents could only leave their house for essential reasons, like visiting the pharmacy or picking up bread at a bakery.
Marc Piasecki/Getty ImagesClients queue in front of the Cedric Grolet bakery shop on Avenue de l’Opera in Paris on May 11, 2020.
Walks outside were prohibited, and residents had to carry a certificate indicating their reason for leaving the house. If they broke quarantine orders, they faced fines up to €135 ($US150).
Thomas Coez/Getty ImagesPolice patrol on the Champs Elysees near the Fouquet restaurant in Paris on May 13, 2020.
As of this week, Parisians can once again exercise outside and leave home without a certificate, though they must bring a form of identity with them.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesParisians exercise outside near the Arc de Triomphe on May 13, 2020.
Small non-essential stores and businesses such as flower shops have been able to reopen as long as they observe social distancing.
Stephane Cardinale/Getty ImagesA woman wearing a protective face mask buys flowers from a florist on May 13, 2020 in Paris.
Parisians can also visit “nearby cultural places” like media libraries, libraries, small museums, and monuments …
Franck Fife/Getty ImagesPeople wearing protective masks visit the Museum of Illusion in Paris on May 13, 2020.
… attend places of worship …
Julien Mattia/Getty ImagesChairs are spaced apart to enforce the social distancing in Saint-Paul-Saint-Louis Church, Paris, on May 14, 2020.
… and shop at open-air farmers’ markets.
Stephane Cardinale/ Getty ImagesA woman wearing a protective face mask buys vegetables from a market stall protected by plastic film at Saxe-Breteuil open-air market on May 14, 2020 in Paris.
France’s social distancing guidelines still require residents to remain at least three feet apart in public and avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
Chesnot/Getty ImagesA woman wearing a face mask looks at shop mannequins wearing face masks on May 13, 2020 in Paris.
Nursery and elementary students have returned to school, and those in the 5th and 6th grades will be able to return on May 18 in areas least affected by the virus.
Franck Fife/Getty ImagesPupils play outside while heeding social distancing stickers at Saint Germain de Charonne school in Paris on May 14, 2020.
Teleworking is still encouraged, and residents may not travel more than 60 miles from home; however, Parisians can now ride public transport if travelling to and from work, a medical appointment, or school.
Philippe Lopez/Getty ImagesA public transportation official distributes hand sanitizer to a commuter walking out of a Paris metro station on May 14, 2020.
Through the end of May, officials will clean metro cars, trams, trains, and buses daily. They will also enforce social distancing by marking lines for queues …
Philippe Lopez/Getty ImagesPublic transportation officials stand by for crowd control in Paris’ Saint-Lazare metro station on May 14, 2020.
… and blocking off one out of every two seats.
Chesnot/Getty ImagesPassengers wearing protective face masks wait for the departure of their train at the Gare de Lyon railway station on May 13, 2020 in Paris.
For the time being, cafés and restaurants, universities, and major tourist attractions remain closed. France will decide on a reopening date for restaurants and cafés toward the end of the month.
Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto/Getty ImagesA woman walks past shuttered restaurants on May 13, 2020 in Paris.
