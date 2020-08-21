A historic house in Missouri comes with a hidden door that leads to 9 functional jail cells on the lower level — look inside the unusual property, which was once a sheriff's residence

Joey Hadden
Courtesy of Justin RadelThe jail is accessible through a hidden door in the kitchen.
  • A 19th-century former county sheriff’s home is on the market in Fayette, Missouri, for $US350,000, and there’s a jail inside.
  • A door in the home’s kitchen leads to the former jail, complete with nine cells, a booking room, and a half-bathroom.
  • Renovated in 2005, the house features an electric fireplace, three floors of living space, and stained glass windows.
  • Take a look inside the Missouri home.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A house complete with an electric fireplace, a clawfoot tub, and nine jail cells is on the market for $US350,000.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

The home, located on East Morrison Street in Fayette looks like an ordinary brick house from the front.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

Barred windows around the side of the building hint at its past as a county jail. Built in 1875, the house served as the Howard County Sherriff’s house and was renovated in 2005.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

The renovator purchased the home from Howard County on eBay in 2005, the property’s agents, Jeff and Justin Radel, told Forbes.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty, Forbes

Near the home’s entrance, there’s a dining room that seats six people.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

The first floor features an electric fireplace in the living room.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

Up the stairs to the second floor …

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

… there are two bedrooms …

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

… and one full bathroom with a clawfoot bathtub and a stand-in shower.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

The laundry room is on the second floor too.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

To the right of the laundry room, there’s another staircase leading up to the third floor …

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

… which is home to this large, open room.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

Back downstairs, the kitchen comes with stained glass windows and a kitchen island.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

The kitchen also has a less common and sought-after feature: an entrance to the home’s jail, behind a hidden door.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

While it’s in the same building as the living quarters, the home’s jail is in a separate unit from the residence. It’s accessible through the kitchen and two outdoor entrances.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

The first floor of the jail, which is connected to the kitchen, includes a half bathroom …

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

… and the jail’s booking room.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

The stairs lead up to jail cells.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

The cell doors have operating locks, per Forbes.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty, Forbes

Many of the cells feature barred windows, letting in natural light.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

The units look like something out of a movie.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

The house’s listing agents told Forbes that potential buyers think the jail could serve as a themed Airbnb.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Sources: House of Brokers Realty, Forbes

Beneath the jail, there is an unfinished but well-lit basement, according to the listing.

Courtesy of Justin Radel

Source: House of Brokers Realty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.