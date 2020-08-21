A historic house in Missouri comes with a hidden door that leads to 9 functional jail cells on the lower level — look inside the unusual property, which was once a sheriff's residence

- A 19th-century former county sheriff’s home is on the market in Fayette, Missouri, for $US350,000, and there’s a jail inside.
- A door in the home’s kitchen leads to the former jail, complete with nine cells, a booking room, and a half-bathroom.
- Renovated in 2005, the house features an electric fireplace, three floors of living space, and stained glass windows.
- Take a look inside the Missouri home.
A house complete with an electric fireplace, a clawfoot tub, and nine jail cells is on the market for $US350,000.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
The home, located on East Morrison Street in Fayette looks like an ordinary brick house from the front.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
Barred windows around the side of the building hint at its past as a county jail. Built in 1875, the house served as the Howard County Sherriff’s house and was renovated in 2005.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
The renovator purchased the home from Howard County on eBay in 2005, the property’s agents, Jeff and Justin Radel, told Forbes.
Source: House of Brokers Realty, Forbes
Near the home’s entrance, there’s a dining room that seats six people.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
The first floor features an electric fireplace in the living room.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
Up the stairs to the second floor …
Source: House of Brokers Realty
… there are two bedrooms …
Source: House of Brokers Realty
… and one full bathroom with a clawfoot bathtub and a stand-in shower.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
The laundry room is on the second floor too.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
To the right of the laundry room, there’s another staircase leading up to the third floor …
Source: House of Brokers Realty
… which is home to this large, open room.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
Back downstairs, the kitchen comes with stained glass windows and a kitchen island.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
The kitchen also has a less common and sought-after feature: an entrance to the home’s jail, behind a hidden door.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
While it’s in the same building as the living quarters, the home’s jail is in a separate unit from the residence. It’s accessible through the kitchen and two outdoor entrances.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
The first floor of the jail, which is connected to the kitchen, includes a half bathroom …
Source: House of Brokers Realty
… and the jail’s booking room.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
The stairs lead up to jail cells.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
The cell doors have operating locks, per Forbes.
Source: House of Brokers Realty, Forbes
Many of the cells feature barred windows, letting in natural light.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
The units look like something out of a movie.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
The house’s listing agents told Forbes that potential buyers think the jail could serve as a themed Airbnb.
Sources: House of Brokers Realty, Forbes
Beneath the jail, there is an unfinished but well-lit basement, according to the listing.
Source: House of Brokers Realty
