19 photos show how the Queen and Prince Philip's relationship has changed through the years

Tropical Press via Getty Images, AP Images, Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh through the years.

Buckingham Palace shared a rare new photo of Prince Philip with the Queen to mark his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh have been married since 1947, and have known each other far longer.

After meeting at a wedding as children, they didn’t cross paths again until years later, when the then-Princess Elizabeth was just 13, and Philip was 18.

The couple have been through a lot together, and this certainly shows in photos from over the years.

Here are 19 photos that show how their relationship has changed.

After falling in love as teenagers, Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip announced their engagement in July 1947, when the couple were 21 and 26 respectively. This photo was taken to mark their upcoming wedding.

Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947.

Another pre-wedding photo shows the young couple were careful not to show PDA as they stood side-by-side in Buckingham Palace.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images This photo was taken before the couple’s royal wedding.

They tied the knot on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. Elizabeth and Philip did not end their wedding ceremony with a kiss. In fact, this did not become tradition among royal couples until Princess Diana and Prince Charles kissed on the Buckingham Palace balcony after their wedding in 1981.

AP The royal wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh linked arms during their honeymoon in Romsey, Hampshire.

Tropical Press Agency/Getty Images Upon his marriage to Elizabeth, Philip became the Duke of Edinburgh.

They shared a rare dance at a ball organised by the Royal Navy in 1950.

AFP via Getty Images Philip and Elizabeth on the dancefloor.

Soon, their family started to grow. Here they are with Prince Charles, right, and Princess Anne, left, in 1951.

Gamma Keyston via Getty Images The royal family.

Prince Philip kneeled before the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II at Her Majesty’s coronation in 1953.

PA Images The Queen’s coronation.

In the years that followed, the couple still appeared as equals together in public, as shown in this photo of them at Trooping the Colour in 1963.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images This photo was taken a decade after Her Majesty’s coronation.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated their silver wedding anniversary at Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1972. Here, they appeared more relaxed than in previous official photographs — although they still refrained from physical contact.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images The Queen and Prince Philip on their 25th wedding anniversary.

In 1992, the Queen had what was famously known as her “annus horribilis” or “horrible year.” The marriages of three of her children had ended, and there had been a catastrophic fire at her Windsor Castle residence. Always the professional, Her Majesty made many public appearances with her husband that year.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The monarch, smiling at her husband.

Philip planted a rare kiss on the monarch’s cheek as the couple rang in the new millennium on New Year’s Eve 1999.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images A rare royal kiss.

The Queen and Prince Philip re-visited their honeymoon location for their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007.

REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool The Queen and Prince Philip released an official photo to mark their anniversary.

The pair held hands — another rare form of PDA — during an outing in London in 2015.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Queen and Prince Philip rarely show PDA.

That same year, the couple adorably shared a blanket as they watched the Braemar Highland Gathering.

Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images. Prince Philip and the Queen attend the Braemar Gathering in 2015.

It was one of Elizabeth and Philip’s most relaxed appearances together as a married couple.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images They shared a smile at the event.

They celebrated the monarch’s 90th birthday the following year with “The Patron’s Lunch” on the Buckingham Palace mall the following year.

Arthur Edward/WPA/Getty Images Elizabeth and Philip outside Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh attended Trooping the Colour together in June 2017. Prince Philip announced his retirement just two months later, leaving the Queen to attend all of her engagements solo for the first time during her reign.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The couple shared a carriage during the event.

Nonetheless, Prince Philip still accompanies his wife to events from time to time, including this photo from the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018. The couple still share the same loving look that we first saw in their engagement photos all those years ago.

Alastair Grant/WPA/Getty Images This was one of their most recent appearances together.

The Queen and Philip rarely take official photos together now that the duke is retired. However, they made an exception for Philip’s 99th birthday on June 10, 2020. Here they are in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where they have been self-isolating together.

Press Association The Queen and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.

The royal couple have now been married for more than 70 years. In that time, they have welcomed four children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

It’s clear from recent photos that they are less concerned with protocol than they were at the start of their marriage – whether that be shown in the form of a kiss on the cheek or by them sharing a blanket together in public.

And while the Queen and Prince Philip do not appear together as often as they used to, due to the duke’s retirement in 2017, their marriage still seems stronger than ever.

