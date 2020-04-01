Photos show how New York is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak as the city rushes to build new hospitals and the state death toll surpasses 1,550

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images An Air Force member exits a tent builded as makeshift morgue outside of Bellevue Hospital on March 25, 2020 in New York City.

New York has been hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak in the US, causing the streets to feel eerily empty and the hospitals and morgues to be hopelessly overwhelmed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on March 7, and has since shuttered all public schools and nonessential businesses.

As the state grapples with overtaxed medical systems and a surge of new patients, authorities are rushing to build makeshift hospitals and ramp up precautionary efforts.

The coronavirus outbreak in the US has hit New York the hardest, and the City that Never Sleeps is unrecognizable. By Tuesday, the state had reported more than 75,000 cases and 1,550 deaths.

To grapple with this surge, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency, ramped up testing efforts, built multiple makeshift hospitals, and initiated sweeping measures to keep New Yorkers inside their homes.

These photos reveal what it looks like in New York as authorities scramble to contain the outbreak in one of the nation’s most populous states.

New York has become the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, causing one of the most densely populate cities in the world to feel eerily empty.

Victor J. Blue/Getty Images A woman wearing a mask walks the Brooklyn Bridge in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City.

But hospitals are a different story. They have become overwhelmed with the number of patients needing intensive care.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images An elderly person arrives on a stretcher, and is admitted to NYU Langone Health Centre hospital on March 23, 2020 in New York City.

In just 24 hours, 13 patients died at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, prompting one medical worker to call the situation “apocalyptic.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Medical workers outside at Elmhurst Hospital Centre in the Queens borough of New York City on March 26, 2020

To relieve this, the the Army Corps of Engineers is building makeshift hospitals around the city. They transformed the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Centre in Manhattan into a 1,000-bed hospital that opened to patients on Monday.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images A temporary hospital is set up at the Jacob K. Javits Centre on March 27, 2020 in New York.

The US Army Corps of Engineers are also turning the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack facility in Queens, CUNY Staten Island, and the New York Expo Centre in the Bronx into makeshift hospital sites.

Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

New York’s Mount Sinai hospital system has reimagined parts of Central Park into a 68-bed emergency field hospital. The site will include “a respiratory care unit with ICU capability” and was expected to be ready for patients on Tuesday.

Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images Workers set up a field hospital in front of Mount Sinai West Hospital inside Central Park on March 29, 2020.

On Monday, a US Navy hospital ship dubbed the USNS Comfort arrived in Manhattan equipped with 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, a laboratory, and more than 1,000 Navy officers to relieve overwhelmed hospitals in the city.

Mike Segar/Reuters USNS Comfort in New York.

The USNS Comfort isn’t going to be used to treat coronavirus patients — instead deployed to free up space in New York City hospitals and provide room for patients who need care outside of coronavirus-related illness.

More than 76,000 healthcare workers — many of them already retired — have volunteered to work in New York hospitals as the situation becomes more strained.

Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images Health care professionals take a break awaiting patients as they test for COVID-19 at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho, New York, March 24, 2020.

But healthcare workers are growing anxious as masks and other protective gear remain scarce. At least two nurses in city hospitals have died.

Misha Friedman/Getty Images Doctors test hospital staff with flu-like symptoms for COVID-19 at St. Barnabas hospital on March 20, 2020 in New York City.

On March 29, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the city has enough medical supplies to last only one more week, calling on the federal government to deploy more ventilators, masks, and medical personnel.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images New York Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a face shield as he speaks to the media during a visit to the Brooklyn Navy Yard where local industrial firms have begun manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment

For the first time since 9/11, New York City has set up makeshift morgues outside of hospitals using refrigerated trucks and tents, in preparation for mass coronavirus casualties.

Carlo Allegri/Reuters Workers construct a makeshift morgue outside Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The state has ramped up testing efforts and opened up new drive-thru stations, making it the most aggressive testing state in the country. By Tuesday, the state had tested more than 200,000 people for the disease.

Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images A cotton swab used in a nasal passage as health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho, New York on March 24, 2020.

One funeral director told Business Insider correspondent Dave Mosher that “no one in the New York City area possibly has enough equipment to care for human remains of this magnitude.” One person is dying from the coronavirus roughly every six minutes in New York City.

At the current pace, with thousands of new cases and hundreds of new deaths reported each day, the crisis in New York will probably get worse before it gets better.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri A man is wheeled into an ambulance during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 27, 2020.

But there might be hope. The former New York hotspot, New Rochelle, appears to be flattening the curve after a one-mile radius “containment zone” was issued to close off the area two weeks ago.

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS A man wears a face mask as he walks near Young Israel orthodox synagogue in New Rochelle, New York

The small city located in Westchester County, north of New York City, reported only 38 new cases in the past few days, marking a dramatic decline. This follows the results we saw in China that strict social distancing measures can slow transmission of the virus.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Empty streets, restaurants and cafes make up the business area in the one mile containment zone on March 11, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York.

Photos of New York City streets show people largely adhering to the social distancing guidelines. All nonessential businesses, public schools, and tourist attractions have been shuttered, leaving the streets unusually quiet.

Spencer Platt/Staff/Getty Images Pedestrians passes an entrance to Stuyvesant High School closed due to coronavirus concerns, Monday, March 16, 2020, in New York.

Even Times Square, one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions, has become largely abandoned.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A nearly empty Times Square is seen during the coronavirus lockdown on March 29, 2020.

Where the streets are typically littered with tourists, entertainment, and taxis, this aerial shot shows Times Square without a pedestrian in sight.

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon A view of empty streets in New York City.

A famous Times Square personality, “The Naked Cowboy” stood amid the empty streets, and wore a mask as he waited for tourists on March 18. But stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions have kept foot traffic low.

Victor J. Blue/Getty Images New York personality The Naked Cowboy greets tourists as Times Square is mostly empty in the wake of the Coronavirus, COVID19, outbreak on March 18, 2020

On March 28, the CDC issued a domestic travel notice for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, urging Americans to avoid “nonessential travel” from the region, leaving New York airports largely empty.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images People walk through a sparse international departure terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) as concern over the coronavirus grows.

New York City playgrounds, including this one in the vast and sprawling Central Park, have emptied, too.

John Lamparski/Getty Images A nearly empty playground in Central Park as New York City attempts to slow down the spread of coronavirus through social distancing on March 30, 2020

But people have found creative ways to get some fresh air. Some lucky New Yorkers with roof access have used the spaces to work from home.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images A teacher from Yung Wing School P.S. 124 remote teaches on her laptop from her roof on March 24, 2020 in New York City

The New York City subway system is still running for essential workers and necessary travel, but many stations have been left looking abandoned.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

This mall and transit exit in lower Manhattan is typically bustling with people.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images A person exits the subway at an empty Brookfield Place mall in lower Manhattan on March 29, 2020 in New York City.

As more people are working from home and avoiding nonessential travel, subway stations and cars have become largely empty.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Cuomo extended the stay-at-home order for all nonessential workers and schools throughout the state until at least April 15, leaving many bars and restaurants shuttered.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly A worker sweeps the floor after closing time at McSorley’s Old Ale House, which, established in 1854, is referred to as New York City’s oldest Irish saloon and was ordered to close at 8:00pm as part of a city-wide order to close bars and

But restaurants are still allowed to offer takeout and delivery.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri A delivery person rides a bike down the middle of 7th Avenue in mostly deserted Times Square during the coronavirus outbreak in Manhattan on March 23, 2020.

As the outbreak worsens, New Yorkers have begun stockpiling food and supplies, leaving some supermarkets swept clean.

John Lamparski / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images Empty store shelves are seen in a supermarket as people has been stocking up for food and other essential items fearing the supply shortages.

By Tuesday, the US had reported more than 186,000 cases and at least 3,800 deaths. A model the Trump administration is using predicts that even with social distancing efforts, the coronavirus could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the US. Without mitigation, the model predicts up to 2.2 million people could die.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A patient with a face mask is being carried to an ambulance at the Maimonides Medical Centre in Brooklyn, New York, United States on March 25, 2020.

