How The Natural Gas Boom Has Changed The Lives Of Residents Of Rural Pennsylvania

After more than four years America’s shale gas boom remains on full blast.



Last year, production reached a new record high of almost 30 trillion cubic feet, an increase of 5% over 2011.

That follows increases of 7.4% in 2011 and 3.4% in 2010.

The boom has helped send natgas prices plummeting, which has lowered electricity costs and allowed certain energy-intensive industries like petrochemicals and steel to expand.

But what’s the boom been like for residents living in the middle of it?

We recently traveled to rural Susquehanna County, Penn. and its largest city, Montrose, to see up close what being at the heart of America’s shale gas boom does to your way of life.

It’s complicated.

Some people now make lots of money, and jobs have been created or saved (a local cabinet manufacturer, for instance, had been teetering on bankruptcy before gas money moved in).

But there were some undeniable costs. Trucks are everywhere in what had previously been a mostly quiet corner of the Keystone State.

Then there are the complaints from residents who say fracking activity has contaminated their water.

We won’t get into those claims here, except to note that a judge recently found strong evidence they were true for at least one family, while others who sued Cabot have since settled.

No one we spoke with who had wells on their property have seen water problems, though as you’ll see, they voiced other concerns.

Our main takeaway: the shale gas boom is a lot more complex than you may think.

