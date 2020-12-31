How a couple turned the $40,000 van where they live full-time into a tiny home office

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate altered the convertible table to make it function as a work desk.

Kara and Nate Buchanan bought a converted sprinter van for $US40,000 in March to travel across the US during the pandemic.

They needed to be able to work from their tiny home on wheels, so they purchased a van with a bed that transforms into a workspace.

When renovating the van to suit their needs as bloggers, Kara and Nate added a coffee station and a charging safe for their electronics.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kara and Nate Buchanan, a couple from Nashville, Tennessee, visited 100 countries before the coronavirus pandemic, documenting their travels on YouTube â€” but they hadn’t seen much of the US.

“We always figured we could do it when we’re old,” Nate told Insider in March. But with international travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the duo found a way to keep travelling: They bought a converted sprinter van for $US40,000 to drive around their home country.

The Buchanans live and work in their van, which has a bed that transforms into a workspace, a charging safe for their electronics, and a coffee station next to the workspace.

International travellers Kara and Nate Buchanan became vanlifers in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate travelled to 100 countries before the pandemic.

“We wanted the opportunity to continue travelling in a safe and responsible way,” Nate told Insider.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate stopped travelling internationally due to the ongoing pandemic.

The couple purchased a $US40,000 converted sprinter van for their travels.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate are seen outside of their converted sprinter van.

Kara and Nate began their journey in Tennessee. From there, they travelled to Colorado and continued west.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate drive through Kansas.

Kara and Nate are bloggers, so they said having a workspace in their van was essential.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara works in the van.

That’s why the couple purchased a van with a convertible bed that transforms into a workspace.

Courtesy of Nate reinstalled the table slightly higher to make it function as a desk.

Kara and Nate said that they use the table for working and eating meals.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Nate works in the van with a smoothie made by Kara.

The couple renovated the van to suit their needs as bloggers in other ways, too.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan The interior of Kara and Nate’s van.

To make videos for their YouTube channel, the couple uses a lot of electronics.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara points to USB outlets in their van.

That’s why they converted this closet …

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan This closet looks very different now.

… into a safe and charging station for their gadgets.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan The couple’s electronics safe keeps their belongings secure.

Since they no longer have a closet, Kara and Nate keep their clothes in cabinets and drawers.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Storage space in Nate and Kara’s van.

The couple said they don’t mind this since they’re used to living out of suitcases.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate keep their clothes in cabinets and drawers.

The converted van came with a TV nook.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan The TV nook was next to the bed.

The couple repurposed the nook to serve as a coffee station, which is essential in any office environment.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Nate and Kara’s coffee station is next to their bed and workspace.

Their workspace, charging safe, and coffee station make it easier to work on the road.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Nate reinstalls the table to function as a workspace.

“Everything worked,” Kara said of the van upon purchasing it. “We just made everything a little bit better for us.”

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate are seen inside their van.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.