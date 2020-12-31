How a couple turned the $40,000 van where they live full-time into a tiny home office

- Kara and Nate Buchanan bought a converted sprinter van for $US40,000 in March to travel across the US during the pandemic.
- They needed to be able to work from their tiny home on wheels, so they purchased a van with a bed that transforms into a workspace.
- When renovating the van to suit their needs as bloggers, Kara and Nate added a coffee station and a charging safe for their electronics.
Kara and Nate Buchanan, a couple from Nashville, Tennessee, visited 100 countries before the coronavirus pandemic, documenting their travels on YouTube â€” but they hadn’t seen much of the US.
“We always figured we could do it when we’re old,” Nate told Insider in March. But with international travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the duo found a way to keep travelling: They bought a converted sprinter van for $US40,000 to drive around their home country.
The Buchanans live and work in their van, which has a bed that transforms into a workspace, a charging safe for their electronics, and a coffee station next to the workspace.
“We wanted the opportunity to continue travelling in a safe and responsible way,” Nate told Insider.
Kara and Nate began their journey in Tennessee. From there, they travelled to Colorado and continued west.
Kara and Nate are bloggers, so they said having a workspace in their van was essential.
That’s why the couple purchased a van with a convertible bed that transforms into a workspace.
Kara and Nate said that they use the table for working and eating meals.
The couple renovated the van to suit their needs as bloggers in other ways, too.
To make videos for their YouTube channel, the couple uses a lot of electronics.
That’s why they converted this closet …
… into a safe and charging station for their gadgets.
Since they no longer have a closet, Kara and Nate keep their clothes in cabinets and drawers.
The couple said they don’t mind this since they’re used to living out of suitcases.
The converted van came with a TV nook.
The couple repurposed the nook to serve as a coffee station, which is essential in any office environment.
Their workspace, charging safe, and coffee station make it easier to work on the road.
“Everything worked,” Kara said of the van upon purchasing it. “We just made everything a little bit better for us.”
