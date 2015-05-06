30 remarkable before-and-after photos make it undeniably clear we're ruining our planet

NASA The Aral Sea in Central Asia, 2000 vs. 2014.

Climate change can seem like a massive, invisible, slow process.

At times, it can seem like something we won’t be able to visualise until it’s too late.

A collection of images (from NASA, unless otherwise noted) proves otherwise. In these images, you can see the unmistakable mark that human-induced climate change is making on the planet.

Rivers and lakes are shrinking, forests are being cut down, and as the Earth gets warmer snow and ice are melting far sooner than they should be.

