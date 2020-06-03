Photos show how the world is demanding justice for George Floyd at global Black Lives Matter protests

Reuters/Getty Images Protests calling for an end to police brutality and racism have swept the globe following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Rallies and memorials have been held in cities across Europe, as well as in Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.

As the US contends with its second week of protests, issues of racism, police brutality, and oppression have been brought to light across the globe.

In a global act of solidarity, thousands of people around the world have organised protests and memorials to fight for justice and honour the memory of George Floyd.

For over a week, all eyes have been on the US after a video showing the death of Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis sparked horrified outrage.

Floyd’s death marked yet another example of the persistent issue of police brutality against black Americans. Since he was killed on May 25, the country has been gripped with seven days of protests.

On Monday, the Trump Administration called on the unprecedented use of military force to suppress protests, and world leaders have expressed concern over the tumultuous state of the nation.

But people around the world have stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the globe, people are fighting for racial equality, and demand justice for those who have been killed at the hands of police.

These photos show how many people have come together around the world in the last few days to fight for change.

Cities across Europe have come together after the death of George Floyd. In Amsterdam, an estimated 10,000 people filled the Dam square on Monday, holding signs and shouting popular chants like “Black lives matter,” and “No justice, no peace.”

REUTERS/Eva Plevier People take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1, 2020.

Source: Reuters

In London on Sunday, hundreds of demonstrators ignored social distancing guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic to gather in Trafalgar Square.

REUTERS/John Sibley People react during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, May 31, 2020.

Source: Insider

Around 1 p.m., demonstrators took a knee in solidarity. Protesters held up signs that said “Abolish the police,” “Justice for George Floyd,” and “Racism has no place.”

REUTERS/John Sibley People react during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd in front of the U.S Embassy, London, Britain, May 31, 2020.

Source: Insider

Hundreds gathered for #BlackLivesMatter protest at Trafalgar Square. Everyone kneeling, chanting ‘No justice, no peace’ ✊???? pic.twitter.com/s6FO9Pl6yX — jam squire (@jamsqu) May 31, 2020

In this photo, protesters are also seen marching with signs in London’s Parliament Square.

REUTERS/John Sibley People react during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Parliament Square, London, Britain, May 31, 2020

In Germany, people gathered in multiple locations throughout Berlin to demand justice for Floyd and fight against police brutality.

REUTERS/Christian Mang People protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, at Hermannplatz square in Neukoelln district, Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2020.

Source: Insider

“People all over the world understand that their own fights for human rights, for equality and fairness, will become so much more difficult to win if we are going to lose America as the place where ‘I have a dream’ is a real and universal political program,” Wolfgang Ischinger, a former German ambassador to the US, told the New Yorker.

REUTERS/Christian Mang People attend a protest against the fatal injury inflicted by Minneapolis police on African-American man George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2020.

Source: Washington Post, The New Yorker

A mural dedicated to Floyd was also spray-painted on a stretch of wall in Berlin that once divided the German capital during the Cold War.

REUTERS/Christian Mang A man walks past a mural at Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany, on May 30, 2020, depicting African-American man George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Source: Insider

Support for Floyd has even trickled into international sports. On Sunday, Borussia Dortmund player Jadon Sancho was seen wearing a “Justice for George Floyd” shirt during a soccer match in Paderborn, Germany.

Source: CNN

In France, protesters marched holding signs that said “I can’t breathe” to signify both the words of Floyd, and the last words of Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old black man who was subdued by police officers and gasped the sentence before he died outside Paris in 2016.

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann People protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, next to the U.S. embassy in Paris, France, June 1, 2020.

Sources: Insider, BBC

In Spain, people gathered to march and hold up signs throughout Barcelona and Madrid.

REUTERS/Nacho Doce People hold banners during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in front of a U.S. consulate, in Barcelona, Spain June 1, 2020.

Source: The Local

Some signs showed anger and direct frustration against US President Donald Trump. In some plazas, protesters laid down in solidarity for victims of police brutality.

REUTERS/Nacho Doce A person carries a banner during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in front of a U.S. consulate, in Barcelona, Spain June 1, 2020.

Solidarity groups joined today at Sol Plaza, and other monuments, in Madrid to show our support of this movement. #BlackLivesMatter #BLM #JusticeForFloyd #España #Spain #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER

The turnout was amazing, proud to be a part of this. ❤ Credit: Mariella pic.twitter.com/Fia7wnBTaJ — J. Melendez (@jennaarenee) June 1, 2020

Source: The Local

In Italy, protesters gathered and marched with signs that said “Stop killing black people,” “Say his name,” and “We will not be silent.”

Simona Granati – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Girls of the ‘migrant women and daughters network’ protest in front of the war memorial in Dogali, Italy, displaying signs and writings on their bodies to support the protests in Minneapolis after the murder of George Floyd

Source: Insider

In Ireland, protesters held a peaceful demonstration outside of Belfast City Hall, and others gathered outside of the US embassy in Dublin.

Carrie Davenport/Getty Images People take part in a demonstration at Belfast City Hall on June 01, 2020 in Belfast, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world.

Source: Insider

In Athens, Greece, protesters took to the streets to collectively hold up a sign that read “I can’t breathe.”

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis Supporters of the Greek Communist Party shout slogans during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, June 1, 2020.

Source: Greek City Times

In Brussels, protesters were seen sitting in a peaceful demonstration in front of an opera house in the centre of the city.

REUTERS/Francois Lenoir Protesters sit in front of the Royal Theatre of La Monnaie as they take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in central Brussels, Belgium June 1, 2020.

In Denmark, protesters were heard chanting “No justice, no peace!” throughout the streets of Copenhagen, while others gathered outside the US embassy.

Source: CNN

In Canada, protesters were also grieving for Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old black woman who died on Wednesday after falling from her balcony during a police investigation at her building.

REUTERS/Carlos Osorio Protesters march to highlight the deaths in the U.S. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and of Toronto’s Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after falling from an apartment building while police officers were present, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 30, 2020.

Source: Insider

Protesters in Toronto marched through the streets and called for an end to racism and brutality against black people everywhere.

REUTERS/Carlos Osorio People who were identified as family and friends of Regis Korchinski-Paquet (no names provided) lead protesters as they march to highlight the deaths in the U.S. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and of Toronto’s Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after falling from an apartment building while police officers were present, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 30, 2020.REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Source: Insider

In Australia, protests for Floyd also remembered David Dungay, an aboriginal man who said “I can’t breathe” 12 times before prison guards killed him in 2015.

Reuters Protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Sydney

Source: Insider

And in New Zealand, roughly 2,000 people marched to the US embassy in Auckland, chanting and carrying signs demanding justice.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Protesters march down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organised in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Source: Insider

In Brazil, protesters gathered outside the state house in Rio de Janeiro holding up signs in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and protesting the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images People protest called by activists against the killing of black people during police operations in favelas amid the new coronavirus pandemic, outside the Guanabara Palace -headquarters of Rio State government- in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 31, 2020.

Source: CNN

Memorials have been built for Floyd around the world, too. In Mexico City, portraits of him were hung outside the US embassy with roses, candles, and signs.

REUTERS/Carlos Jasso Pictures depicting George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, are seen next to messages, and flowers as a symbol of a protest against his killing, outside the U.S embassy in Mexico City on May 30, 2020.

Source: CNN

In Poland, candles and flowers were laid out next to photos of Floyd outside the US consulate.

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images Candles and flowers are laid in front of the U.S. Consulate General as a memorial event for George Floyd in Krakow, Poland on 31 May, 2020.

And in Syria, two artists created a mural depicting Floyd in the northwestern town of Binnish, “on a wall destroyed by military planes.”

Sources: Reuters, CNN

