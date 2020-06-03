Photos show how the world is demanding justice for George Floyd at global Black Lives Matter protests

- Protests against racial inequality sparked by the police killing of George Floyd are taking place all over the world.
- Rallies and memorials have been held in cities across Europe, as well as in Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.
- As the US contends with its second week of protests, issues of racism, police brutality, and oppression have been brought to light across the globe.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
In a global act of solidarity, thousands of people around the world have organised protests and memorials to fight for justice and honour the memory of George Floyd.
For over a week, all eyes have been on the US after a video showing the death of Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis sparked horrified outrage.
Floyd’s death marked yet another example of the persistent issue of police brutality against black Americans. Since he was killed on May 25, the country has been gripped with seven days of protests.
On Monday, the Trump Administration called on the unprecedented use of military force to suppress protests, and world leaders have expressed concern over the tumultuous state of the nation.
But people around the world have stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the globe, people are fighting for racial equality, and demand justice for those who have been killed at the hands of police.
These photos show how many people have come together around the world in the last few days to fight for change.
Cities across Europe have come together after the death of George Floyd. In Amsterdam, an estimated 10,000 people filled the Dam square on Monday, holding signs and shouting popular chants like “Black lives matter,” and “No justice, no peace.”
Source: Reuters
In London on Sunday, hundreds of demonstrators ignored social distancing guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic to gather in Trafalgar Square.
Source: Insider
Around 1 p.m., demonstrators took a knee in solidarity. Protesters held up signs that said “Abolish the police,” “Justice for George Floyd,” and “Racism has no place.”
Source: Insider
Hundreds gathered for #BlackLivesMatter protest at Trafalgar Square. Everyone kneeling, chanting ‘No justice, no peace’ ✊???? pic.twitter.com/s6FO9Pl6yX
— jam squire (@jamsqu) May 31, 2020
In this photo, protesters are also seen marching with signs in London’s Parliament Square.
In Germany, people gathered in multiple locations throughout Berlin to demand justice for Floyd and fight against police brutality.
Source: Insider
“People all over the world understand that their own fights for human rights, for equality and fairness, will become so much more difficult to win if we are going to lose America as the place where ‘I have a dream’ is a real and universal political program,” Wolfgang Ischinger, a former German ambassador to the US, told the New Yorker.
Source: Washington Post, The New Yorker
A mural dedicated to Floyd was also spray-painted on a stretch of wall in Berlin that once divided the German capital during the Cold War.
Source: Insider
Support for Floyd has even trickled into international sports. On Sunday, Borussia Dortmund player Jadon Sancho was seen wearing a “Justice for George Floyd” shirt during a soccer match in Paderborn, Germany.
Source: CNN
In France, protesters marched holding signs that said “I can’t breathe” to signify both the words of Floyd, and the last words of Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old black man who was subdued by police officers and gasped the sentence before he died outside Paris in 2016.
In Spain, people gathered to march and hold up signs throughout Barcelona and Madrid.
Source: The Local
Some signs showed anger and direct frustration against US President Donald Trump. In some plazas, protesters laid down in solidarity for victims of police brutality.
Solidarity groups joined today at Sol Plaza, and other monuments, in Madrid to show our support of this movement. #BlackLivesMatter #BLM #JusticeForFloyd #España #Spain #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER
The turnout was amazing, proud to be a part of this. ❤
Credit: Mariella pic.twitter.com/Fia7wnBTaJ
— J. Melendez (@jennaarenee) June 1, 2020
Source: The Local
In Italy, protesters gathered and marched with signs that said “Stop killing black people,” “Say his name,” and “We will not be silent.”
Source: Insider
In Ireland, protesters held a peaceful demonstration outside of Belfast City Hall, and others gathered outside of the US embassy in Dublin.
Source: Insider
In Athens, Greece, protesters took to the streets to collectively hold up a sign that read “I can’t breathe.”
Source: Greek City Times
In Brussels, protesters were seen sitting in a peaceful demonstration in front of an opera house in the centre of the city.
In Denmark, protesters were heard chanting “No justice, no peace!” throughout the streets of Copenhagen, while others gathered outside the US embassy.
Source: CNN
In Canada, protesters were also grieving for Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old black woman who died on Wednesday after falling from her balcony during a police investigation at her building.
Source: Insider
Protesters in Toronto marched through the streets and called for an end to racism and brutality against black people everywhere.
Source: Insider
In Australia, protests for Floyd also remembered David Dungay, an aboriginal man who said “I can’t breathe” 12 times before prison guards killed him in 2015.
Source: Insider
And in New Zealand, roughly 2,000 people marched to the US embassy in Auckland, chanting and carrying signs demanding justice.
Auckland, New Zealand, #Blacklivesmatter protest on 1 June.
???? @Samrdyson pic.twitter.com/IvDXoaQwnR
— Ryan Mearns (@ryanmearns) June 1, 2020
Source: Insider
In Brazil, protesters gathered outside the state house in Rio de Janeiro holding up signs in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and protesting the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.
Source: CNN
Memorials have been built for Floyd around the world, too. In Mexico City, portraits of him were hung outside the US embassy with roses, candles, and signs.
Source: CNN
In Poland, candles and flowers were laid out next to photos of Floyd outside the US consulate.
And in Syria, two artists created a mural depicting Floyd in the northwestern town of Binnish, “on a wall destroyed by military planes.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.