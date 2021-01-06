Photos show Georgia voters lining up to cast their vote in highly anticipated Senate runoffs

AP Photo/Branden CampVoters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections at a senior centre, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Acworth, Ga.
- Voting in Georgia for the two Senate runoff races is underway as residents lined up to cast their vote on Tuesday morning.
- Republican Sen. David Perdue is against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
- Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the special election.
- Here are photos of voters waiting in long lines to cast their votes in a pivotal election that will determine Senate control.
Voters began lining up early Tuesday morning, although polls officially opened at 7 a.m.
Source: NBC News
Good morning from Georgia, where the polls are officially open!
At this South ATL polling location, these voters were waiting in line well before the doors opened. #GAElection ???? pic.twitter.com/GkJ6wICGPO
— Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) January 5, 2021
Polls are set to remain open until 7 p.m. ET.
AP Photo/Brynn AndersonVoters wait in line during Georgia’s Senate runoff elections Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.
Source:NBC News
Approximately 3 million people voted early by mail or in person.
Source: Business Insider
The Georgia runoff elections are crucial because it will determine the Senate majority.
REUTERS/Elijah NouvelageVoters cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections at a Fulton County polling station in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 5, 2021.
Source: Business Insider
Georgia voters propelled President-elect Joe Biden to victory in the presidential election. This was a monumental feat as the state has voted for the Republican candidate in every election since 1996.
AP Photo/Brynn AndersonVoters wait in line during Georgia’s Senate runoff elections on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.
Source: Business Insider
On the ballot is incumbent Senator David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Megan Varner/Getty ImagesVoters stand in line before the doors open at Cobb County Community Centre on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Source: Business Insider
In addition, Pastor and Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate Runoff special election.
Source: Business Insider
The results of the election will impact the success of the Biden administration’s agenda.
Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty ImagesVoters enter a polling station at the Zion Baptist Church on January 5, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia.
Source: Business Insider
As Business Insider’s Grace Panetta reported, if Ossoff and Warnock are victorious, there would be 50 Dems and 50 Republicans in the Senate.
Megan Varner/Getty ImagesVoters stand in line before the doors open at Cobb County Community Centre on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Source: Business Insider
In that instance, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as the tie-breaker and Democrats will hold the majority in the Senate.
SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty ImagesVoters stand in line at a polling station at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on January 5, 2021 in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Source: Business Insider
The Georgia Senate runoff elections have been extremely pricey races with more than $US480 spent on ads since Election Day.
REUTERS/Elijah NouvelageAn election offfcial sanitizes the screen of a voting machine as voters cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections at a Fulton County polling station in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.
Source: Business Insider
