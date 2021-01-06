Photos show Georgia voters lining up to cast their vote in highly anticipated Senate runoffs

Taylor Ardrey
AP Photo/Branden CampVoters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections at a senior centre, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Acworth, Ga.
  • Voting in Georgia for the two Senate runoff races is underway as residents lined up to cast their vote on Tuesday morning.
  • Republican Sen. David Perdue is against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
  • Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the special election.
  • Here are photos of voters waiting in long lines to cast their votes in a pivotal election that will determine Senate control.
Voters began lining up early Tuesday morning, although polls officially opened at 7 a.m.

AP Photo/Branden CampVoters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections at a senior centre, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Acworth, Ga.

Polls are set to remain open until 7 p.m. ET.

AP Photo/Brynn AndersonVoters wait in line during Georgia’s Senate runoff elections Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.

Approximately 3 million people voted early by mail or in person.

AP Photo/Branden CampVoters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections at a senior centre, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Acworth, Ga.

The Georgia runoff elections are crucial because it will determine the Senate majority.

REUTERS/Elijah NouvelageVoters cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections at a Fulton County polling station in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 5, 2021.

Georgia voters propelled President-elect Joe Biden to victory in the presidential election. This was a monumental feat as the state has voted for the Republican candidate in every election since 1996.

AP Photo/Brynn AndersonVoters wait in line during Georgia’s Senate runoff elections on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.

On the ballot is incumbent Senator David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Megan Varner/Getty ImagesVoters stand in line before the doors open at Cobb County Community Centre on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition, Pastor and Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate Runoff special election.

AP Photo/Branden CampVoters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections at a senior centre, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Acworth, Ga.

The results of the election will impact the success of the Biden administration’s agenda.

Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty ImagesVoters enter a polling station at the Zion Baptist Church on January 5, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia.

As Business Insider’s Grace Panetta reported, if Ossoff and Warnock are victorious, there would be 50 Dems and 50 Republicans in the Senate.

Megan Varner/Getty ImagesVoters stand in line before the doors open at Cobb County Community Centre on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In that instance, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as the tie-breaker and Democrats will hold the majority in the Senate.

SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty ImagesVoters stand in line at a polling station at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on January 5, 2021 in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The Georgia Senate runoff elections have been extremely pricey races with more than $US480 spent on ads since Election Day.

REUTERS/Elijah NouvelageAn election offfcial sanitizes the screen of a voting machine as voters cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections at a Fulton County polling station in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

