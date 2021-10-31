A New Mexico-based company that flies firefighting aircraft dropped a record-setting 12 million pounds of retardant during the busy fire season

- An aerial firefighting company is experiencing an increase in business due to the busy 2021 fire season.
- New Mexico-based 10 Tanker Air Carrier dropped a record-setting 12 million gallons of fire retardant this year.
- The company uses four converted McDonnell Douglas DC-10 aircraft for its firefighting operation.
Firefighting aircraft are a powerful tool for battling forest fires, especially during the record-breaking 2021 fire season that saw 73 fires burn over 3.2 million acres of land across 12 states.
Source: National Interagency Fire Center
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, US wildfires surpassed 65 days of continuous burning at Preparedness Level 5, setting a record for the number of days at that level. Preparedness Level 5 is issued when more than 80% of the country’s firefighting resources are used.
Source: National Interagency Fire Center
One of the nation’s resources is New Mexico-based aerial firefighting organization 10 Tanker Air Carrier, which operates a fleet of McDonnell Douglas DC-10 aircraft in the US and abroad.
The company is contracted by the US Forest Service and state entities like the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as CAL FIRE.
Currently, the company flies four DC-10s out of Albuquerque and operates in North America, including the US, Canada, and Mexico, from April to October. It takes its business to the southern hemisphere to countries like Australia and Chile for their fire season.
The planes are modified with three gravity feed tank systems that can carry up to 9,400 gallons of water or fire retardant known as Phos-Chek. They are programmed to do a “sequence” drop or a “split” drop, meaning they can dump the retardant all at once or in intervals.
Retardant is dropped at 200 to 300 feet above the ground at 140 knots (161 miles (259km) per hour). Aircraft are typically at the fire for about 10 to 15 minutes before they return to base for more retardant. Reload takes about 15 minutes.
According to 10 Tanker CEO John Gould, the DC-10 is a favorable aircraft because the tanks on the bottom of the plane allow it to carry three times as much retardant as any other carrier on the market.
Moreover, its tanks are capable of dropping a thick, consistent line of fire retardant anywhere from a quarter-mile to one mile depending on the coverage area.
Gould told Insider that the plane can also fly downhill, so it can drop retardant on the sides of mountains where no other plane can get to, making the DC-10 extremely versatile and within reliable safety margins.
“Those three engines each provide 50,000 pounds (22,680kg) of thrust, so we have power to burn,” Gould told Insider. “Its a big safety issue over a fire when you’re doing all that maneuvering, so not only can we drop downhill, we also have plenty of power to get back out and go uphill.”
Gould also explained that 10 Tanker’s aircraft take off at less than 400,000 pounds (181,437kg), making them “light and nimble” compared to competitors who depart at near maximum gross takeoff weight. “There’s a safety margin there for us that we really appreciate,” said Gould.
The aircraft are manned by two pilots and one flight engineer who monitors the systems and makes inputs for the drops. Up to two mechanics may be carried for repositioning flights.
On the ground, 10 Tanker aircraft are followed by seven maintenance technicians equipped with a truck and trailer unit carrying spare parts and equipment, like tires, brakes, or anything else needed for the operation.
10 Tanker has seen an increase in business due to the raging 2021 fire season. Gould told Insider that the company has been flying more and more year after year, and busyness is tracked by the number of flight hours operated and the number of days the aircraft are used.
Source: 10 Tanker Air Carrier, KRQE News
According to Gould, the company flew a total of 1,660 hours in 2020, and as of October 2021, it was already at 1,600 hours with plans to continue flying in the southern hemisphere through December.
Moreover, the company also dropped a record-setting 12 million gallons of fire retardant so far this year, which is the most the company has dumped in its 15-year operation.
“It [flight hours] continues to go up and the number of days we use per year also continues to go up, and so our seasons are getting longer and we are working harder,” Gould told Insider.
10 Tanker hopes to secure a few more partnerships with the European Union in the future, but Gould says its four aircraft are enough to manage the increasing demand for now. However, it has a fifth aircraft on standby that it can quickly convert and put into service if necessary.
While business is booming, Gould admits that the situation stirs mixed emotions. “It’s bad to see that when we’re busy, there are people suffering on the ground. We never forget that, right?” Gould told KRQE News. “It’s impossible for our pilots not to look down and see what’s happening on the ground and not understand that – what those folks are going through.”
Source: KRQE News
However, the company is dedicated to helping the people impacted by the fires year over year. “We expect that we’ll be busy again next year, just like we were this year,” Gould said.
Source: KRQE News