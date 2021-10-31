A New Mexico-based company that flies firefighting aircraft dropped a record-setting 12 million pounds of retardant during the busy fire season

Firefighting aircraft are a powerful tool for battling forest fires, especially during the record-breaking 2021 fire season that saw 73 fires burn over 3.2 million acres of land across 12 states. A specialist of the local forest protection service works to extinguish a forest fire near the village of Magaras in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Roman Kutukov Source: National Interagency Fire Center

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, US wildfires surpassed 65 days of continuous burning at Preparedness Level 5, setting a record for the number of days at that level. Preparedness Level 5 is issued when more than 80% of the country’s firefighting resources are used. Firefighters monitor the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, as it burns at Frenchman Lake in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. AP Photo/Noah Berger Source: National Interagency Fire Center

One of the nation’s resources is New Mexico-based aerial firefighting organization 10 Tanker Air Carrier, which operates a fleet of McDonnell Douglas DC-10 aircraft in the US and abroad. 10 Tanker Air Carrier John Hall 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: Flying Magazine

The company is contracted by the US Forest Service and state entities like the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as CAL FIRE. US Forest Service fire danger sign Ken Wolter/Shutterstock 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: Flying Magazine

Currently, the company flies four DC-10s out of Albuquerque and operates in North America, including the US, Canada, and Mexico, from April to October. It takes its business to the southern hemisphere to countries like Australia and Chile for their fire season. 10 Tanker pilots 10 Tanker Air Carrier 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: Flying Magazine

The planes are modified with three gravity feed tank systems that can carry up to 9,400 gallons of water or fire retardant known as Phos-Chek. They are programmed to do a “sequence” drop or a “split” drop, meaning they can dump the retardant all at once or in intervals. 10 Tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant John Hall 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: Flying Magazine

Retardant is dropped at 200 to 300 feet above the ground at 140 knots (161 miles (259km) per hour). Aircraft are typically at the fire for about 10 to 15 minutes before they return to base for more retardant. Reload takes about 15 minutes. 10 Tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant 10 Tanker Air Carrier 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: Flying Magazine

According to 10 Tanker CEO John Gould, the DC-10 is a favorable aircraft because the tanks on the bottom of the plane allow it to carry three times as much retardant as any other carrier on the market. 10 Tanker CEO John Gould with 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: 10 Tanker Air Carrier

Moreover, its tanks are capable of dropping a thick, consistent line of fire retardant anywhere from a quarter-mile to one mile depending on the coverage area. 10 Tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant John Hall Source: 10 Tanker Air Carrier

Gould told Insider that the plane can also fly downhill, so it can drop retardant on the sides of mountains where no other plane can get to, making the DC-10 extremely versatile and within reliable safety margins. 10 Tanker Air Carrier Kaileen Hannigan Source: 10 Tanker Air Carrier

“Those three engines each provide 50,000 pounds (22,680kg) of thrust, so we have power to burn,” Gould told Insider. “Its a big safety issue over a fire when you’re doing all that maneuvering, so not only can we drop downhill, we also have plenty of power to get back out and go uphill.” 10 Tanker aircraft engine 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: 10 Tanker Air Carrier

Gould also explained that 10 Tanker’s aircraft take off at less than 400,000 pounds (181,437kg), making them “light and nimble” compared to competitors who depart at near maximum gross takeoff weight. “There’s a safety margin there for us that we really appreciate,” said Gould. 10 Tanker Air Carrier Shuttervita, LLC Source: 10 Tanker Air Carrier

The aircraft are manned by two pilots and one flight engineer who monitors the systems and makes inputs for the drops. Up to two mechanics may be carried for repositioning flights. 10 Tanker Air Carrier pilot Bill Morson/Shutterstock 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: Flying Magazine

On the ground, 10 Tanker aircraft are followed by seven maintenance technicians equipped with a truck and trailer unit carrying spare parts and equipment, like tires, brakes, or anything else needed for the operation. 10 Tanker truck/trailer unit 10 Tanker Air Carrier 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: Flying Magazine

10 Tanker has seen an increase in business due to the raging 2021 fire season. Gould told Insider that the company has been flying more and more year after year, and busyness is tracked by the number of flight hours operated and the number of days the aircraft are used. 10 Tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant John Hall KRQE News Source: 10 Tanker Air Carrier

According to Gould, the company flew a total of 1,660 hours in 2020, and as of October 2021, it was already at 1,600 hours with plans to continue flying in the southern hemisphere through December. Source: 10 Tanker Air Carrier

Moreover, the company also dropped a record-setting 12 million gallons of fire retardant so far this year, which is the most the company has dumped in its 15-year operation. 10 Tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: 10 Tanker Air Carrier

“It [flight hours] continues to go up and the number of days we use per year also continues to go up, and so our seasons are getting longer and we are working harder,” Gould told Insider. Underbelly of 10 Tanker aircraft 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: 10 Tanker Air Carrier

10 Tanker hopes to secure a few more partnerships with the European Union in the future, but Gould says its four aircraft are enough to manage the increasing demand for now. However, it has a fifth aircraft on standby that it can quickly convert and put into service if necessary. 10 Tanker aircraft 10 Tanker Air Carrier Source: 10 Tanker Air Carrier

While business is booming, Gould admits that the situation stirs mixed emotions. “It’s bad to see that when we’re busy, there are people suffering on the ground. We never forget that, right?” Gould told KRQE News. “It’s impossible for our pilots not to look down and see what’s happening on the ground and not understand that – what those folks are going through.” 10 Tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant Shuttervita, LLC Source: KRQE News