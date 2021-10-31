British Airways’ new business class will be on all of its Boeing 777s by the end of 2022 – take a look at the upgraded seat

- British Airways will fit all of its Boeing 777 aircraft with its enhanced Club Suite business class product in 2022.
- All British Airways flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will feature the new seats.
- The new product solves many of the problems that the company’s old business class seats imposed.
British Airways unveiled its new Club Suite business class product on its fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft in July 2019, and it is slowly replacing the company’s old business class product.
British Airways’ business class product has evolved over the years, having debuted its latest upgraded Next Generation Club World design in 2006. While it was a hit with customers at the time, it still lacked certain amenities and convenience factors that other airlines offered.
One issue with the Club World product was the solid privacy wall that separated the seats. The barrier had to be lowered and raised multiple times during the flight so the cabin crew could hand items to passengers in the window or middle seats.
Another issue customers complained about was the lack of a door or barrier between the aisle and seats.
Moreover, the seats were in a 2x4x2 configuration, so passengers could still get stuck in the dreaded middle seat even in business class, making it a pain to get up during the long flight to use the lavatory or stretch.
However, the new Club Suite, which is a modified version of Collins Aerospace’s Super Diamond business class seat, solves some of the problems customers complained about with Club World.
The new Club Suite focuses on enhancing privacy and comfort and achieves this by adding a personal door that can be manually opened and closed.
Between the two seats in the middle is also a window that can be closed for privacy or left open for passengers traveling together.
Moreover, the seats will be set in a 1x2x1 configuration instead of 2x4x2, increasing storage space by 40% and ensuring every passenger will have direct-aisle access, according to the airline.
In addition to improving the design, the company has also enhanced the seat’s amenities, including an 18.5-inch (48cm) high-definition inflight entertainment screen, a vanity unit and mirror, and power outlets for laptops and smart devices.
There is one downside to the cabin’s modified configuration. Because there are fewer seats per row, British Airways has to install more rows to ensure there is enough business class capacity. So, to compensate, the company is halving the number of seats in its first-class cabin from 14 to just eight.
While Club World still remains on a number of the company’s widebody jets, the Club Suite is already fitted on its Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-10 jets and will eventually replace Club World on all of the airline’s Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of 2022.
As a commitment to its transatlantic market, British Airways said its Club Suites will be available on all flights operated to New York’s John F. Kenedy International Airport.
“When we launched our Club Suite product, it was a huge hit with our customers who loved the privacy the new seat offers,” British Airways’ head of inflight product Sajida Ismail said. “We are focused on the rollout of this product and other cabin enhancements to ensure we deliver on our commitment to provide the very best British quality, style, and comfort for our customers.”