Texas Town Looks Devastated By Explosion In The Light Of Day

The Texas town of West was hit by a massive explosion at a fertiliser plant last night.



Initial estimates were that between 5 and 15 people were killed by the blast, and more than a hundred injured.

Photos and video from last night showed the scale of the explosion and the fire that caused it. Now, in the cold light of day, we can see the devastation wrought on the small town of less than 3,000.

This aerial photo shows a view of homes on the North side of the fertiliser plant explosion site Thursday, April 18, 2013, in Near West, Texas. A massive explosion at the West fertiliser Co. killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, officials said overnight. The explosion that struck around 8 p.m. Wednesday, sent flames shooting into the night sky and rained burning embers and debris down on shocked and frightened residents. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

This aerial photo shows a view of the fertiliser plant explosion, bottom left, and the town of West, Thursday, April 18, 2013, in Near West, Texas. A massive explosion at the West fertiliser Co. killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, officials said overnight. The explosion that struck around 8 p.m. Wednesday, sent flames shooting into the night sky and rained burning embers and debris down on shocked and frightened residents. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

A piece of debris from a fertiliser plant explosion sits in a field far from the blast zone in West, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2013. A massive explosion at the plant killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, officials said overnight. (AP Photo/Ralph Lauer)

The front of an apartment complex is destroyed after an explosion at a nearby fertiliser plant in West, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2013. A massive explosion at the West fertiliser Co. killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, officials said overnight. The explosion that struck around 8 p.m. Wednesday, sent flames shooting into the night sky and rained burning embers and debris down on shocked and frightened residents. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A destroyed car sits as firefighters conduct a search and rescue of an apartment complex destroyed by an explosion at a fertiliser plant in West, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2013. A massive explosion at the West fertiliser Co. killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, officials said overnight. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Firefighter conduct search and rescue of an apartment destroyed by an explosion at a fertiliser plant in West, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2013. A massive explosion at the plant killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, officials said overnight. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Firefighters walk a rail line next to fertiliser plant, on right, destroyed by an explosion in West, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2013. A massive explosion at the plant killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, officials said overnight. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Workers with Cen-Tex Roof Systems clean up glass debris and cover a broken window with plywood on April 18, 2013 in downtown West, Texas. The damage was caused by the deadly fertiliser plant explosion in West on Wednesday evening

Firefighter conduct search and rescue the the blast zone destroyed by an explosion at a fertiliser plant in West, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2013. A massive explosion at the West fertiliser Co. killed as many as 15 people and injured more than 160, officials said overnight. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The remains of a fertiliser plant smolder after a massive explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas early April 18, 2013. Rescue teams searched the charred rubble of homes in a small Texas city on Thursday for survivors of a fiery explosion at a nearby fertiliser plant that killed as many as 15 people, injured more than 160 and destroyed dozens of buildings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.