12 cookie fails to make you feel better about your kitchen skills

practicalbydefault/Instagram and wheel_and_spiral_homestead/Instagram So much can go wrong when you’re baking cookies.

Home bakers don’t always get cookies right.

It’s easy to mess up macarons, classic cookies, and more.

From burnt crisps to monstrously oversized cookies, here’s what can go wrong.

Cookies seem like a tried and true baked good for even amateur home bakers to master, but they’re not always easy.

Whether it’s a batch laden with chocolate-chips or brightly-coloured macarons, there’s a lot that can go wrong. Even cookie-cutters don’t guarantee a mistake-free dessert.

Bakers at Insider have gone through dozens of mistakes while making chocolate-chip and gingerbread cookies from scratch, but these home cooks prove that even the simplest cookie fails are way more common than you may think.

This looks like a case of a misbehaving oven.

Scott Searle/Twitter There were several different mishaps with this one batch of cookies.

Scott Searle took to Twitter to showcase a photo of his cookies gone wrong.

“Half of the cookies are burnt, half are raw, and the fire alarm is going off,” he wrote.

Even though these cookies were a fail, he was still able to see the bright side of things. “My baking skills can only improve from here,” Searle tweeted. “Good thing I didn’t start with bread.”

Burning cookies — sometimes really, really badly — is common.

caitlin.april.ellen/Instagram These heart-shaped cookies were burnt to a crisp.

These burnt hearts were courtesy of an oven that was set hotter than it should have been, according to home cook Caitlin Halfacre.

“All that happened here was that I turned the oven up to max to heat it up quicker and forgot to turn it down when I put the biscuits in!” Halfacre told Insider via Instagram message. “I think they’re meant to cook in eight to 10 minutes and they burnt to a crisp in about six minutes.”

These macarons exploded instead of growing feet, like. they were supposed to.

Shawna Rose/Instagram Macarons typically release at the bottom, not on top as these did.

Shawna Rose wrote in her Instagram caption that her homemade almond flour was likely the reason for her macaron fail.

Though this batch flopped, the macarons looked flawless after two more tries and the use of “proper almond flour,” Rose said.

The baker of these macarons said they looked like “little alien monsters.”

Chloe Pantazi/Insider Macarons should be smooth and slightly rounded on top.

Insider’s lifestyle deputy editor Chloe Pantazi attempted macarons for the first time. Unfortunately, she made “crackly, odd-shaped cookies” instead of the delicate French treats.

Pantazi used a recipe from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ magazine, Magnolia Journal. She said that looking back at it, she was able to tell that her two mistakes were, “over-mixing the batter, and not getting the air bubbles out of the piped macarons (achieved by slamming the baking pan on the counter five times, apparently).”

“Despite looking like little alien monsters, they tasted good,” she said. “Thankfully, even Joanna Gaines said this recipe took her a few times to master, so I’ll keep trying!”

Though they look more like brownies, this is also a failed batch of macarons.

bored_in_self_isolation/Instagram This batch melted in every direction.

Amber of the Instagram account @bored_in_self_isolationshared what happened when she tried to make French macarons.

According to her caption, they still tasted yummy despite the deflated shape and melty look.

These look similar to the chocolate macarons, but they’re actually chocolate marshmallow cookies. Or supposed to be, at least.

andreawadadavies/Instagram Soft dough and too much oven time made these conjoined-blob cookies.

“Those cookies were a real doozy,” Andrea Wada Davies, the baker, told Insider via Instagram message. “The combo of chocolate and marshmallow should have been an easy crowd pleaser and the actual dough looked a dream, but they ended up running the gamut of fails.”

She said that the first mistake was letting the chilled dough get too soft. Then, after the first batch ended up on the ground, she forgot about her second batch in the oven and ended up with “sad, semi-burnt cookies.”

They were still. edible, though! “Everyone just sort of felt obligated to break off a corner of the cookie plaque,” she said.

Even a self-proclaimed “cookie pro” messes up sometimes.

kaydanater/Instagram A batch of failed gluten-free, chocolate-chip cookies that congealed into one mega-cookie.

Kay-Dee Lynn Agonoy took to Instagram to show followers what happened when she tried to make gluten-free cookies for the first time.

She told Insider via Instagram message that she tried to swap almond flour for all-purpose flour in a one-to-one ratio. She guesses that was her downfall. Though, Agonoy admits, “they were chewy and fairly delicious!”

According to Healthline and King Arthur Baking Company, the lack of gluten in almond flour will create a flatter, denser baked good.

“Now, I’ve actually got a really good gluten-free recipe down, and almond flour is, in fact, not used,” she said. “You live and learn.”

Some home bakers have a hard time getting gluten-free recipes right.

practicalbydefault/Instagram This was meant to be a batch of gluten-free cookies.

After attempting a gluten-free chocolate-chip cookie recipe with her daughter, Jen wound up with a sheet pan full of what became a single expanded cookie.

“Yes I may or may not have peeled them off the cookie sheet and ate them anyway,” she wrote in a blog post about her failed experiment.

Even with employing a cookie cutter, this became a batch of shapeless treats.

fallen_angel2318/Instagram They still look delicious!

Allison Racsok-Rios (@fallen_angel2318 on Instagram) shared her “Cookie cutout fail!!!!!” proving that even using a cookie cutter can’t guarantee perfectly-shaped confections.

Dough that was too warm turned these bears into blobs.

donitastar7/Instagram Donita Oosahwee said these were supposed to be bears.

“I bake with my nephews,” Donita Oosahwee (@donitastar7 on Instagram) told Insider via Instagram message. She said the boys were four at the time of this baking fail, and keeping their attention was a difficult task. As a result, she wasn’t able to let the dough cool completely before baking.

“Keeping their attention is most of the battle when baking,” Oosahwee said. “They really were in the shape of bears when we put them in the oven!”

In an attempt to make vegan sugar cookies, this home baker ended up with broken bits that were actually perfect for repurposing.

tidastreats/Instagram These cookies crumbled in the oven.

“I tried to make a new vegan sugar cookie recipe and the butter substitute ratio was off,” Alicia A. (@tidastreats on Instagram) told Insider via Instagram message. “And that’s how the cookie crumbles. Literally! Much better in the second picture and I pretty much use that recipe with only a slight adjustment now!”

Alicia used the failed batch pictured above to make a pie crust instead so that it didn’t go to waste.

These cookies fell apart before they could become beautifully curled rods.

wheel_and_spiral_homestead/Instagram There may have been too much butter here.

“If I had to guess about what went wrong, too much butter,”@wheel_and_spiral_homestead told Insider via Instagram message. “So they crumbled instead of holding together so I could curl them nicely.”

