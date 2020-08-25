10 outfits that prove Blake Lively is the queen of the power suit

Getty Images Blake Lively has carved out her own fashion USP: the pant suit.

From the red carpet to the footpaths of New York, Blake Lively never misses an opportunity to wear a two-piece – and “business with a twist” has become her unofficial sartorial slogan.

Designers including Ralph Lauren and Versace are known to be some of the actresses’ favourites.

“The Shallows” star has also experimented with everything from Prince of Wales fabric to Pagoda shoulders.

In honour of her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, August 25, we’ve rounded up Lively’s most iconic power suit fashion moments:

Some things are universally accepted: Wales has the most attractive international rugby team, carrot cake is a criminally underrated dessert, and Blake Lively is the best-dressed celebrity.

Since catapulting onto our TV screens as egocentric New York socialite Serena van der Woodsen in “Gossip Girl” in 2007, she’s failed to put a Louboutin wrong in the style stakes. From the Vivienne Westwood ball gown she wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 to the Brandon Marwell jumpsuit she sported at the Variety Power Women lunch circa 2017, Lively continues to show us that fashion is not only the reserve of the Upper East Side.

In the same way Mary Quant has become synonymous with the mini skirt and Lenny Kravitz has found himself forever-bound to that scarf, Lively has carved out her own USP: the pant suit. On the red carpet and the footpaths of Manhattan, “business with a twist” has become her unofficial sartorial slogan.

Designers from Ralph Lauren to Versace vye for her tailored affection, while mere mortals try in vain to emulate an elegance only afforded to those married to Lycra-clad Canadian film stars.

Traditional menswear looks best when worn by a woman. Case in point: Blake Lively donning a 1920s-themed penny collar shirt, double-breasted Ralph Lauren waistcoat, and tie pin to the London premiere of “A Simple Favour.” The cut is stylised and modern, while the block pastel pays homage to the prohibition gent’s penchant for pink. Gatsby who?

Karwai Tang/WireImage Blake Lively wearing a Ralph Lauren pant suit to the premiere of ‘A Simple Favour’ in London.

Top-to-toe in navy and mauve, “The Shallows” star sported a tailored floral pant suit and purple suede trench with periwinkle Stuart Weitzman heels in NYC. The stand-out accessory? The fashion-meets-formal vintage necktie. Even her umbrella and security team got the colour palette memo. Rain-chic: Nailed it.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Blake Lively wearing a floral two-piece in NYC.

In 2018, the actress embraced the 9-5 by wearing a plaid Roland Mouret trouser/blazer combo outside the Crosby Hotel in Manhattan. Levelling up the classic office uniform, Lively contrasted a slim stripe shirt, knitted tie, and strawberry pin with a bold suit, polished off with a messy Elsa plait.

James Devaney/GC Images Blake Lively wearing a Roland Mouret blazer in Manhattan.

Wearing a Prince of Wales fabric suit by Ralph Lauren, the Hollywood star flew the flag for quintessential British tailoring and American athleticism in NYC. The exclusive textile design known for its large woollen squares was once the armour of the aristocracy. Today, it’s a staple of the everyman wardrobe, donned by the likes of David Beckham and Sean Connery. All in favour of Lively as the next Bond say “aye.”

James Devaney/GC Images Blake Lively wearing a Ralph Lauren fabric suit in the Big Apple.

When life gives you oranges, wear them. The mum of three wore a casual Bottega Veneta two-piece with patch pockets and white contrast thread when visiting Twitter HQ in the Big Apple. Coupled with colour-block loafers, the one-tone look is bold without being garish. We think Blair Waldorf would approve.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Blake Lively wearing a Bottega Veneta two-piece at Twitter HQ in New York.

Known for being perennially ahead of the curve, the star modelled the shirtless suit long before Armani brought it to the catwalk. In the summer of 2018, Lively wore teal velvet trousers partnered with a single-button Brunello Cucinelli burgundy jacket while on a promo tour for “A Simple Favour.”

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images Blake Lively wearing a shirtless Brunello Cucinelli suit in Manhattan.

If you think suits are stuffy, this lime showstopper should change your mind. Spotted in Tribeca in a neon green ensemble — from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2019’s Men collection no less — finished off with kaleidoscope heels and a red lip, the “Age of Adaline” actress proved that more is sometimes more.

Gotham/GC Images Blake Lively wearing a Versace suit to the ‘Age of Adaline’ premiere in NYC.

The MTV Music Awards red carpet is no stranger to sequins and a bit of skin. In 2018, Lively broke with tradition and styled out a white Ralph & Russo suit. Along with an embellished blazer with Pagoda shoulders and wide-leg trousers, she completed the outfit with a low ponytail and a cool $US2.5 million worth of diamonds. Just your average Tuesday.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images Blake Lively wearing a Ralph & Russo suit to the MTV Music Awards.

This look is what “The Wolf of Wall Street” might have looked like if Margot Robbie played Jordan Belfort. The off-centre design seen on the streets of Paris in 2018 stays true to broker-suave with the pinstripe motif, while ensuring the material is lounge-friendly.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images Blake Lively wearing a pant suit in Paris in 2018.

Jodie Whittaker may have pitted her to the post, but this outfit makes Lively a strong contender to be the second female Doctor Who. Rocking an androgynous navy tuxedo dress by Sonia Rykiel with graffiti Louboutins and a 70s-inspired bow-tie, her CinemaCon get-up was nothing short of stellar.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Blake Lively wearing a Sonia Rykiel tuxedo dress to CinemaCon in 2018.

