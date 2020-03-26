Women who love travelling solo share photos of some of the most beautiful locations they have visited

MICHELLE TEUSCHER/@LAMICHELLE__ La Digue Island, Seychelles.

In 2013, Nastasia Yakoub started an online community for female travellers called Dame Traveller.

Yakoub selected 200 female solo travellers to be featured in her book, “Dame Traveller: Live the Spirit of Adventure,” which came out this Women’s History Month.

The exquisite photos show beautiful locations across the world, including cliff-top views on the Faroe Islands, flower fields in the Netherlands, and forests in Portland, Oregon.

When none of Nastasia Yakoub’s friends would join her on a trip to South Africa, prompting her to take the trip alone, she wanted to see if there was a community of like-minded solo female travellers out there.

In 2013, she started Dame Traveller, a community for female travellers, and in time for this Women’s History Month, she turned their adventures into a book, “Dame Traveller: Live the Spirit of Adventure.”

While travelling right now is not possible due to the spread of the coronavirus, exquisite photos from the book will give you a glimpse at some of the most beautiful places the world has to offer.

Former nurse and writer Nastasia Yakoub was inspired to create a community of female travellers after travelling to South Africa.

NASTASIA YAKOUB/@NASTASIASPASSPORT Nastasia Yakoub.

In 2011, when she was a nursing student at Loyola University, Yakoub wanted to travel to Capetown, South Africa, to volunteer at an orphanage. Yakoub tried to convince some of her friends to go, but they backed out of the trip. So she decided to go by herself.

“I was just thinking about really wanting to go,” Yakoub told Insider. “I impulsively booked a trip to Capetown. ‘Well I can’t back out of it now because it’s confirmed.’ I decided to go solo, and I was super afraid of going there.”

But Yakoub had a great time abroad.

“I felt proud of myself and I felt empowered,” she said. “I was inspired to travel solo more often.”

Since then, Yakoub has travelled to 67 countries including Myanmar, pictured. She’s been to every continent except for Antarctica.

NASTASIA YAKOUB/@NASTASIASPASSPORT Yangon, Myanmar.

While she continued to travel solo, she also made friends all over the world. Yakoub travelled to Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon in 2018 to experience her Middle Eastern heritage. (Her parents are from Iraq.) But her favourite country is Italy, and she’s saddened to see the effects of the coronavirus there.

“I’m so sad what’s happening there now with the coronavirus,” she said.

In 2013, Yakoub formed a community for female travellers on Instagram called Dame Traveller.

TY ALLEN/@THATGRLTYBY/@SMALL.PERFECTION Fès, Morocco.

It started as a way to share other female travellers’ photos on Instagram, but people loved the growing community.

“We as women are living in one of the greatest eras of humankind,” said Ty Allen (pictured in Morocco above), one of the women in community. “Travelling gives us the freedom to take part in the rite of passage that was not always afforded to women and, in many parts of the world, is a luxury some can only dream of.”

The mission statement of Dame Traveller is “inspiring women to travel more, do more, and be more.”

SELENA TAYLOR/@FINDUSLOST Vágar, Faroe Islands.

Yakoub said Dame Travellers aims to empower women to live their best lives and to be fearless. The community has shared pictures of women who travel solo, like Selena Taylor who visited the Faroe Islands (pictured).

“Even in 2020, everyone is afraid for women travelling solo,” Yakoub said. “You’re too fragile you can’t do it or find a guy to go with you. I’m trying to break those barriers and assumptions that women are not strong enough to travel solo.”

One of the travellers was Taylor O’Sullivan who visited the Saturnia Thermal Baths in Italy.

TAYLOR O’SULLIVAN/@TAYLOROSULLIVAN Saturnia, Tuscany, Italy.

“The Saturnia Thermal Baths have long been a hotspot for Italians,” O’Sullivan said in the book. “Some locals visit the springs on a daily basis, claiming that it’s their key to health and longevity. The hot springs get crowded during the day, so my friends and I wanted to be there before sunrise. The night before our visit, we camped nearby (so close that we could smell the sulphur and hear the babbling of water on the rocks as we fell asleep). Then the next morning we woke up around 5 a.m. and hurried over to the hot springs to hop into its glorious warmth.”

Another traveller, Nabina Nazar, broke family norms to travel solo.

NABINA NAZAR/@BHOOPADAM Portland, Oregon.

“Growing up in an orthodox Muslim family, I wasn’t allowed to go anywhere alone,” Nazar said in the book. “The only time I travelled was when my father used to take my family on vacations together. We used to take small road trips around the touristy places of South India, and I would wait for them with great anticipation. It wasn’t easy for me to travel alone at first; I had to fight for it and push myself out of the room at times. To the women reading this-keep dreaming, be brave, work hard. No person should have a limit or boundaries drawn for them.”

For Michelle Teuscher, La Digue Island in the Seychelles was the destination for an adventure.

MICHELLE TEUSCHER/@LAMICHELLE__ La Digue Island, Seychelles.

Located in the Indian Ocean right off the coast of East Africa, the island is know for granite boulders on its beaches and crystal blue waters. Teuscher is one of many female travellers who shared their adventure with Yakoub.

Since 2013, Dame Traveller has expanded into a blog with 100 contributors and multiple Instagram accounts.

“It’s always remained consistent to bring women together,” Yakoub said.

Katie Giorgadze frolicked in the flower fields in Lisse, Netherlands.

KATIE GIORGADZE/@KATIE.ONE Lisse, Netherlands.

“These tulip fields are mainly concentrated around the Keukenhof Park in the small city of Lisse,” Giorgadze said. “There are different flower fields in Lisse, but the most visited are fields of tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths. The exact dates for the blooms vary from year to year, but they usually happen in April.”

Traveller Ray Yun Gou journeyed through White Sands National Monument in New Mexico.

RAY YUN GOU/@RAYYWANDERS White Sands National Monument, New Mexico.

An internally drained valley field, White Sands National Monument spans 115 square miles and moves 30 feet northeast every year. During the middle of the day, the sand is almost blinding, but right before and after sunset, the sands become a “kaleidoscope of muted colours.”

Jenny Gao took a scenic drive through Oahu, Hawaii, to explore the mountains.

JENNY GAO/@OTHERWORLD.LY Oahu, Hawaii, United States.

“The entrance to the Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden is framed by dramatic mountains, which disappear into low-lying clouds, causing a dynamic ever-changing landscape that is worth slowing down and taking it all in,” Gao said. “To get here, take a scenic drive up the valleys of Oahu on the 61 from Waikiki.”

In total, Yakoub featured 200 female solo travellers and their photos in her new book.

Nastasia Yakoub/Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. ‘Dame Traveller: Live The Spirit of Adventure.’

“It’s so sad that these photos [on Instagram], their shelf life is like a minute or not even,” Yakoub said of deciding to create a book. “There has to be a way where these photos and stories can live on for a longer period of time.”

Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, picked up the book and gave Yakoub two months to put it together. The book is broken into four chapters and includes useful travel tips as well aspirational stories, as well as photos from across the US and the world.

“Dame Traveller: Live The Spirit of Adventure” came out March 3.

Reprinted with permission from “Dame Traveller: Live the Spirit of Adventure,” by Nastasia Yakoub, copyright © 2020. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.

