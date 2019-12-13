The Taliban launched an intense hours-long attack on a key US base. Aftermath photos show the heavy damage.

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Cribelar Air Force airmen clear debris inside the passenger terminal the day after a Taliban-led attack at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan.

As the US seeks a negotiated end to the war in Afghanistan, the Taliban led an attack on an important US base in the war-torn country.

Taliban suicide bombers hit a medical facility being built just outside Bagram Air Base to provide care for local Afghans on Wednesday.

The initial strike was reportedly followed by an hours-long firefight between the insurgents and US and coalition forces.

Photos released by the US military on Thursday show the aftermath of the attack, specifically the damage at the passenger terminal at Bagram Air Base.

Taliban fighters launched an intense attack at Bagram Air Base, a key US base in Afghanistan, on Wednesday, but US and coalition forces were able to repel the insurgents after air strikes.

A collection of photos titled “Bagram stands fast” released by the US military Thursday shows some of the damage to part of the air base, specifically the passenger terminal.

It is unclear exactly what caused the damage.

The assault began with a suicide bombing that targeted a medical facility under construction just outside the base. The attack killed two Afghan civilians and wounded a few dozen others.

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Cribelar Air Force airmen inside the passenger terminal the day after a Taliban-led attack on Bagram Air Base.

Taliban insurgents then took up position inside the medical facility and engaged US and Afghan forces in a firefight that lasted nine or 10 hours, Military Times reported.

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Cribelar The passenger terminal the day after the Taliban-led attack.

Source: Military Times

US air strikes were called in to eliminate Taliban targets that had barricaded themselves inside the hospital, which was being built to provide care for local Afghans.

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Cribelar A US Central Command Material Recovery Element technician at the air base.

No Taliban insurgents were able to breach the wire at the airfield. And while there were some coalition injuries, there were no coalition deaths.

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Cribelar

Source: Department of Defence

The Taliban control or hold significant influence in around half of the country. The US is engaged in talks with the insurgent force in hopes of securing a negotiated withdrawal from a war that has raged for nearly two decades.

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Cribelar

