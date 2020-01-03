Shocking photos show what the US Embassy in Baghdad looked like after it was attacked by swarms of violent protesters

AP Photo/Nasser Nasser Iraqi army soldiers deployed in front of the US Embassy, in Baghdad, January 1, 2020.

Thousands of violent protesters believed to be Iran-backed Iraqi militia members and their supporters attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the situation had improved, with most of the protesters retreating from the immediate area, but significant damage had already been done.

These photos from the day after the protests show the destruction and devastation in the wake of the assault.

Swarms of violent protesters, supporters of Iran-backed Iraqi militias targeted by recent US airstrikes, stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily Protesters and militiamen attack a US Embassy reception room during a protest against air strikes on bases belonging to the Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary group, in Baghdad, December 31, 2019.

These photos taken Wednesday show clearly the damage caused by the attack on this diplomatic outpost.

On Tuesday, thousands of violent protesters stormed the outer gates of the embassy. They threw rocks, smashed windows, graffitied walls, and torched a reception centre and a security kiosk. The protesters failed to breach the main compound.

AP Photo/Nasser Nasser Iraqi soldiers deployed in front of the US Embassy in Baghdad, January 1, 2020.

As the embassy was under siege, the US decided to send in Marines assigned to a special crisis-response unit to reinforce the facility alongside local security forces.

REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily An Iraqi security forces member stands guard during a protests, in Baghdad, January 1, 2020.

Efforts to clear militia members and their supporters from the area immediately surrounding the embassy were still going on Wednesday, but by that evening, most of the attackers had retreated.

REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani An Iraqi security forces member stands near burning tires at the reception room of the US Embassy, during a protest in Baghdad, January 1, 2020.

The assault on the embassy was an apparent response to US airstrikes on Iran-backed Iraqi militias, strikes conducted in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed a US civilian contractor and wounded several service members.

AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed Pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters seen through broken windows at a burned checkpoint in front of the US Embassy in Baghdad, January 1, 2020.

President Donald Trump has blamed Iran for the rocket attack as well as for the assault on the embassy. Trump tweeted Tuesday that Iran would “pay a very BIG PRICE” for damage to the diplomatic post.

AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed Smoke rises from the reception room of the US Embassy burned by pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters, in Baghdad, January 1, 2020.

Since May, the US has deployed about 15,000 troops to the US Central Command area of operations to counter Iran, and there are concerns that the events unfolding could drag the US into a proxy war with Iran or ignite a broader regional conflict.

AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed Pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters seen through a broken window of a burned checkpoint in front of the US Embassy in Baghdad, January 1, 2020.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the press on Thursday that the embassy is secure and warned that anyone who tries to overrun it will “run into a buzzsaw.”

AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra Fire damage in a reception room on the US embassy compound after being burned by pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters in Baghdad, January 1, 2020.

Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said at the same briefing Thursday that “the game has changed,” explaining that the US will take whatever steps necessary to protect US personnel and interests in the region, including pre-emptive strikes on Iranian-backed militias.

AP Photo/Nasser Nasser Iraqi soldiers deployed in front of the US Embassy in Baghdad, January 1, 2020.

