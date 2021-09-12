The Airlander 10 was recently subject to an internet meme treatment after a user tweeted a picture of the aircraft and its voluptuous posterior. The Airlander 10 in England in 2016. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images Twitter Source: Insider

But the aircraft – aptly nicknamed “The Flying Bum” – is more than just a “thicc blimp,” as per a Vice headline. The Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles Source: Vice

In 2025, the hybrid Airlander 10 will begin shutting up to 100 passengers in between cities at 10% of the emissions of a traditional aircraft, according to its maker Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV). The Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles Source: Hybrid Air Vehicles

By 2030, the company hopes to have an electric Airlander. A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles Source: Hybrid Air Vehicles

That’s right. In a few years, you could be seeing an electric Flying Bum over your hometown. The Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles

Wondering what riding in a curvaceous aircraft will be like? A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles

Riding in an Airlander 10 will be more similar to a ferry than an airplane, hence its in-house nickname “fast ferry,” according to HAV. A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles

And unlike the typical passenger airplane, a lift in an Airlander 10 will be quieter, brighter, and more spacious. A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles

The Airlander will also have floor-to-ceiling windows for a panoramic view of the outside … A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles

… and on-board WiFi, a galley, a restroom, a bar, and in-flight entertainment. The Airlander 10 in England in 2016. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

The drawback? Traveling by plane is faster than a flight aboard the Airlander 10, as shown in the graphic below. An example of a route. Hybrid Air Vehicles

It should be noted that the below times factored in boarding and wait times – like check-in and security – that are typical in a travel routine. An example of a route. Hybrid Air Vehicles

These additional times added an extra 95 and 80 minutes to the airplane and Airlander trips, respectively. An example of a route. Hybrid Air Vehicles

But according to HAV, “speed is not the most important feature for our potential customers.” A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles Source: Hybrid Air Vehicles

And unlike a plane, the Airlander 10 won’t rely on airport terminals or traditional infrastructure. The Airlander 10 in England in 2016. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

The aircraft can instead take off and land on an open and level space using its own terminals, which allows the Airlander 10 to access more remote places. The Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles

When used as a means of regional passenger transportation, the Airlander will have a range of about 466 miles (750km) while hitting almost 81 mph (130km/h). The Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles Source: Hybrid Air Vehicles

It’s also been given the title of the “world’s largest aircraft” at 320 feet (97.54m) long … The Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles CNN Source: Insider

… and can withstand both icy weather and lightning. The Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles

Besides intercity transportation, the Airlander 10 can also be used for private “experiential” travel for up to three days … A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles

… logistical transport, data collection, communications, and military surveillance. A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles Source: Hybrid Air Vehicles

Hybrid Air Vehicles wants to have three Airlanders in the sky by 2023, Jack Guy reported for CNN … The Airlander 10. Hybrid Air Vehicles Source: CNN