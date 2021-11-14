I went aboard Celebrity Cruises’ newest cruise ship – see what it’s like inside the $1 billion Apex

Leisure travel levels are quickly creeping back to pre-COVID-19 levels as borders continue to reopen and pent-up demand for travel remains high. The Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider

As a result, several major cruise lines have seen strong bookings into the future, with some itineraries selling out in record time. The Solarium. Brittany Chang/Insider Insider Source: CNBC

To usher in the return of the cruise industry, Royal Caribbean Group’s Celebrity Cruises has launched its latest luxury ship – the Celebrity Apex – in the US after over a year of delays. The Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider

The ship was once set to make its grand debut in March 2020. The Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider

But after a year of no sailing, the summer of 2021 provided a glimmer of hope for the company and its ship: The Apex began operating several Greek Island itineraries. The track. Brittany Chang/Insider

And now, the luxury ship is finally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and has already begun bringing eager passengers to a variety of warm weathered Caribbean destinations. The pool. Brittany Chang/Insider

Let’s take a look inside the over 1,000-foot (304.80m) long ship, a $US1 ($AU1) billion investment – a spokesperson told Insider in an email – in the sustained success of the cruise industry. The Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider

The 16-deck Apex is manned by almost 1,320 crew members. A whirlpool. Brittany Chang/Insider

These crew members then serve a little over 2,900 guests, all of whom will stay inside Apex’s almost 1,470 staterooms and 176 suites. A stateroom. Brittany Chang/Insider

All staterooms have a king bed and a touchscreen that controls features like the temperature, lights, and shades. One of the staterooms. Brittany Chang/Insider

But those with deeper pockets and finer taste might want to opt for the more ultra-luxurious accommodations, which include the Iconic and Penthouse Suites. The Penthouse Suite. Brittany Chang/Insider

The former is the largest suite on all Celebrity ships and includes a terrace with a hot tub, a bedroom with sweeping views of the ocean, and an in-suite Peloton. The Penthouse Suite. Brittany Chang/Insider

And what would be a luxury cruise without a variety of food and beverage options? Inside Eden. Brittany Chang/Insider

… which range from the “casual country club atmosphere” Sunset Bar … The Sunset Bar. Brittany Chang/Insider Source: Celebrity Cruises

… to the classic cruise ship buffet … The buffet. Brittany Chang/Insider

… to an outdoor grill-forward eatery. The Rooftop Garden Grill. Brittany Chang/Insider

The Celebrity Apex has 29 eateries, bars, cafes, and lounges … The entrance into one of the restaurants. Brittany Chang/Insider

The new ship also has a Celebrity first: the Craft Social Bar, a craft beer and sports bar. The Craft Social Bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

But if you’re more of a cocktail aficionado, there’s the Martini Bar, which sits at the heart of the ship under the glow of the LED chandelier in the Grand Plaza. The Martini Bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

Or try the Eden Bar, a cocktail bar extension of the Eden Restaurant, one of the cruise ship’s seven specialty restaurants. Inside Eden. Brittany Chang/Insider

If you’re looking to pay a little more for specialty dining, there’s also a raw bar called Raw on 5, the Fine Cut Steakhouse … Raw on 5. Brittany Chang/Insider

… and French bistro-themed Le Grand Bistro, to name a few specialty options. Le Grand Bistro. Brittany Chang/Insider

The latter also doubles as the restaurant for Le Petit Chef and Family … The shopping. Brittany Chang/Insider

… which uses overhead projectors to display an animated storyline onto the dining table before every course. Le Petit Chef and Family. Brittany Chang/Insider

Besides these few eateries, the ship has four main restaurants that come with the base price of the cruise: Cosmopolitan (American), Cyprus (Greek) … Cyprus. Brittany Chang/Insider

… Normandie (French), and Tuscan (Italian). Tuscan. Brittany Chang/Insider

If you’re tired of indulging during long days out at sea, the Apex has several venues that can keep passengers entertained. The Grand Plaza and the Martini Bar. Brittany Chang/Insider

This includes the Theatre, which is lined with 23-foot (7.01m)-tall curved LED screens and laser projectors … The Theatre. Brittany Chang/Insider

… and the Club, which is conveniently located right next door. The Club. Brittany Chang/Insider

The Club serves as the venue for on-board activities like game shows, archery, and, of course, clubbing. The Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider

If you take the elevator up a few decks, you’ll hit the resort deck, which has the Rooftop Garden, an outdoor lounge with a large screen for movies, … The Rooftop Garden. Brittany Chang/Insider

… an open-aired pool and whirlpools …. The main pool. Brittany Chang/Insider

… and the adults-only Solarium, a covered swimming hole under a transparent roof. The Solarium. Brittany Chang/Insider

If you’re looking for a view of the ocean but don’t want to lounge by the pool, head to the Magic Carpet. Just make sure you know which deck it’s on. The Magic Carpet. Brittany Chang/Insider

As the name might suggest, the Magic Carpet is a suspended open-aired platform that can move vertically to other decks of the ship. The Magic Carpet. Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, you can find a bar and lounge. The Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider

But when it moves down to the second deck, the platform doubles as a tender dock at ports of calls, as shown below. The Celebrity Edge. Brittany Chang/Insider

If you’re looking for the thrill of losing (or winning), money, try your luck at the casino, which is lined with over 2,015 slot machines. The casino. Brittany Chang/Insider Source: Celebrity Cruises

But if you’d rather get a quick workout in, you can jog around the track … The Rooftop Garden and track. Brittany Chang/Insider

… use one of the gym’s Pelotons, or try an F45 training class. The gym. Brittany Chang/Insider

The latter two are located inside the spa, which also has amenities like a hair salon and barber shop. The salon. Brittany Chang/Insider

There are plenty of spaces that are accessible by all passengers, but some venues – like a sundeck, lounge, and restaurant by a multi-Michelin starred chef – are reserved for guests who’ve booked a stay under the more exclusive “Retreat” segment. Luminae at The Retreat. Brittany Chang/Insider

Interested in cruising on the Apex? The buffet. Brittany Chang/Insider

The Apex still has some available staterooms and suites on its Fort Lauderdale to Caribbean itineraries, which will continue into April 2022. The Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider

These sailings start at about $US520 ($AU709) per person for the five-night Bahamas cruise in January 2023. A jewelry shop on the Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider Source: Celebrity Cruises