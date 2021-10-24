Wes Anderson designed a luxury train car that’ll travel around the UK for almost $550 per ride – see inside

Luxury travel group Belmond is bringing filmmaker Wes Anderson’s “The Darjeeling Limited” to life with an Anderson-designed carriage aboard one of its trains. The Cygnus carriage redesigned by Wes Anderson. Belmond

Luxury train travel is currently a "hot product," Eleanor Hardy, a travel advisor and president at The Society of International Railway Travelers, told Barbara Peterson for Conde Nast Traveler.

And so far, Belmond has benefited from this rise in luxury train popularity.

The company has noticed "huge pent-up demand" with some rides selling out, Gary Franklin, Belmond's vice president of trains and cruises, told Insider in an email statement.

And now, Belmond is predicting an "extremely busy" 2022.

"A luxury train offers an excellent solution for guests wishing to travel between cities and countries without having to fly or rent a car," Franklin said.

In the midst of this wild demand, Belmond unveiled its new Anderson-designed Cygnus train carriage.

The redesigned 1950s carriage is in the British Pullman, the company's England-based train. It's one of 11 carriages of the storied train.

The new look blends the carriage's existing Art Deco-esque design with Anderson's "signature symmetrical lines, unique color pallets, and art nouveau style," according to a press release.

It features green seats, tablecloth-lined tables, dark wooden detailing …

… and a pink ceiling decal that pops against the darker green and wood tones.

"I have often had the chance to invent train compartments and carriages in my movies, so I was immediately pleased to say 'yes' to this real-life opportunity," Anderson said in the press release.

The carriage also has two private, more expensive coupes that can each accommodate up to four travelers.

This more exclusive ticket comes with extra services like champagne and cocktails served in special glassware.

The entire carriage – which can accommodate up to 26 passengers – can also be booked for a private group experience.

Tickets start at $US545 ($AU730) per person.