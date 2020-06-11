Photos show the 'autonomous zone' set up by protesters in Seattle, which forbids police from entering and has enraged Trump

David Ryder/Getty Images/Business Insider A composite image showing the ‘autonomous zone’ in Seattle in June 2020.

Protesters in Seattle, Washington, took over part of the city on Monday, dubbing it an “autonomous zone” that’s free of police.

Police left the area, including a building that was the scene of their clashes with protesters.

The area is being used to organise and to create art, and has started replicating local services like garbage-collection.

President Donald Trump has railed against it, terming the protesters “domestic terrorists” and threatening to intervene to reclaim the area.

Here are photos and videos that show what the area is like.

Black Lives Matter and anti-police-brutality protesters have taken over part of Seattle, Washington, creating an “autonomous zone” free of police presence.

On Wednesday the zone caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who attacked the protesters and threatened that he could ultimately intervene.

As Insider’s Isaac Scher reported, the area has become a space for community organising, art-making, and other community-building efforts.

The area of several city blocks includes Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct and parts of the Capitol Hill neighbourhood.

It was the scene for clashes between police and protesters during the ongoing demonstrations against police brutality.

David Ryder/Getty Images A projected message is seen on a wall outside the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Washington state, near the Seattle Police Department East Precinct, June 9, 2020.

The protests, which are taking place across the US, were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Police boarded up and left the area on Monday, and protesters are now aiming to use the area to demonstrate how the community can operate without a police presence.

Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle. 6 blocks retaken back for the people. “You are now leaving the USA” when you enter. Long live the fucking revolution. ✊???? pic.twitter.com/xgFVjA33mx — Armani (@historyofarmani) June 9, 2020

One occupant told Insider: “It has symbolic meaning that once the police withdraw, it’s not that communities descend into chaos, but that we can create safe, democratic, autonomous spaces.”

David Ryder/Getty Images A defaced sign on the exterior of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct, part of the new autonomous zone, on June 9.

He described it as a “testament to the claims around abolition currently that maybe we don’t need these violent police forces in our community.”

When police retreated from Seattle’s Capitol Hill, some people expected chaos. Instead the new autonomous zone has speeches, free food, and people helping one another. Here’s a look inside the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ pic.twitter.com/ksByr5bTDg — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 10, 2020

The New York Times reported that “hundreds” have gathered in the area, and said that it has the tacit blessing of the city.

David Ryder/Getty Images People watch a screening of 13th, a documentary film by director Ava DuVernay, in an intersection outside of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct on June 9, 2020 in Seattle, Washington

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, which is being called CHAZ for short, is distributing food and has started a garbage-collection program.

Good morning to the Seattle Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone! ????☕️✊ pic.twitter.com/6UTD8FSv1y — ❤️Black Rose/Rosa Negra???? (@BRRN_Fed) June 9, 2020

David Ryder/Getty Images A sign welcomes visitors to the so-called ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ on June 10, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

David Ryder/Getty Images People sit in Cal Anderson Park in the so-called ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ on June 10, 2020 in Seattle.

Some protesters have produced a list of demands, which include:

The abolition of the Seattle Police Department.

An end to police violence, including that the “use of armed force be banned entirely” and “especially against those exercising their First Amendment right as Americans to protest.”

An overhaul of the state public school curriculum, with a greater focus on the history of Black and Native Americans in the US.

The “de-gentrification” of Seattle.

The increased hiring of Black healthcare workers.

Other demands have been posted elsewhere.

REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson A sign with demands for Seattle police and the city of Seattle hangs on a fence on June 10 2020 as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone.

Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A man takes photos of a makeshift memorial in the so-called ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ in Seattle on June 10. 2020.

Jenny Durkan, Seattle’s mayor, said on Tuesday that several fire department vehicles are stationed nearby in case they are needed: “Keeping this area safe is critical, as there are approximately 500 residential homes in this block.”

Seattle lawmakers called on Durkan and the city’s police chief to “take urgent and sustained action to de-escalate the police tactics used in daily protests.”

David Ryder/Getty Images Signs hang on the exterior of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct on June 9, 2020.

David Ryder/Getty Images Flowers are seen in front of a door to the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct on June 9, after the precinct was made part of the new ‘autonomous zone.’

They accused the accused the police of escalating the situation by using “inappropriate” tactics.

They said the city needed to “end the damage that [the police] has caused by overreaction to mostly peaceful protests” and said police action had inflicted “physical violence, “emotional trauma,” and “extraordinary racial aggression” on people in the city, as well as risking protesters’ constitutional rights.

This was Seattle last night, after Seattle PD abandoned what's being called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone." Without police, the zone has turned into a peaceful George Floyd memorial filled with art, positivity & love. Let this be a reminder– police are the real instigators. https://t.co/RXGzvG2TH1 — CODEPINK (@codepink) June 9, 2020

Their statement comes as protesters increasingly call for steps to “defund the police” by reducing its budget and increasing funding to education, community, and mental health programs.

David Ryder/Getty Images A band plays a free show in front of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct in the so-called ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ on June 10, 2020.

Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images An area of the so-called ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ in Seattle designated a smoking section by activists on June 10, 2020.

But the area has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who on Wednesday told the city’s mayor and Washington’s governor to “Take back your city NOW” and warned “If you don’t do it, I will.”

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

In a second tweet, he wrote: “Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!”

In response, Washington Governor Jay Inslee told Trump to stop tweeting and stay out of Washington’s business.

David Ryder/Getty Images A man tapes a sign to a barricade as demonstrators hold a rally and teach-in outside of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct, now part of the city’s so-called ‘autonomous zone,’ on June 8, 2020.

Durkan tweeted at Trump to “Go back to your bunker,” referencing reports that Trump and his family rushed to a secure White House bunker after several protesters breached the barricades near the White House lawn at the end of May.

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Congresswoman, asked: “Don’t you have a bunker to be in?”

Don’t you have a bunker to be in? https://t.co/pywCiDfCml — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 11, 2020

Trump has defended the police against allegations of brutality during the protests, and has resisted calls for police defunding.

