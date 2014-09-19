PHOTOS: Scottish Independence Activists Are Having A Huge Party Right Now

Jim Edwards, Tomas Hirst

Edinburgh is devolving into a huge party now the vote is over.

A lot of people are drinking, a lot.

The pro-independence Yes activists have been most visible — this is their issue, their big day.

But the result isn’t in yet. Early polling looks like the country may have gone for the pro-UK Yes position.

Business Insider reporter Tomas Hirst is on the scene. He took these pictures:

SCotlandTomas Hirst

He says, “The party atmosphere continues among the Yes supporters in front of parliament but it’s becoming tinged with a little too much lubrication and a few nerves about the prospects of victory.”

SCotlandTomas Hirst

Business Insider previously told you: PEOPLE ARE GETTING DRUNK IN EDINBURGH: … folks on the street are already fairly inebriated.

ScotlandTomas Hirst

But it has not yet become widely apparent that it looks like “No” will lose. Hirst has heard some ugly anti-English language. The pubs are staying open all night to let drinkers watch the results. The fear is that if the pro-independence people lose, they will get really angry and … bad things will happen.

ScotlandTomas Hirst

