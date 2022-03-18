Satellite images reveal damage and debris in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Kyiv

Burning and heavily damaged apartment buildings and stores in Mariupol Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Images from Maxar Technologies show damaged cities in Ukraine.

Maxar reports that some of the damage was “caused by Russian airstrikes and artillery.”

One image shows a long line of cars seeking to escape.

Satellite imagery supplied by Maxar Technologies portrays the devastation across cities in Ukraine following Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

“Maxar collected new satellite images that illustrate some of the damage caused by Russian airstrikes and artillery in multiple Ukrainian cities. New images of the besieged city of Mariupol show the devastation to residential homes, apartment buildings, stores, and the city itself,” Maxar reported Friday.

The first photo shows a long line of cars heading out of Mariupol — the city that has begun burying bodies in mass graves and the site of the theatre that was serving as a shelter that was hit. It’s not immediately known how long the line was. The Ukrainian government has said that thousands were able to flee the besieged city this week through humanitarian corridors.

Part of a long line of cars with people evacuating from Mariupol Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Other photos highlight destruction elsewhere in Ukraine.

One depicts a grocery store that’s ablaze next to damaged residential buildings in Hostomel a northwestern suburb of Kyiv.

A grocery story is on fire next to damaged residential buildings in the Kyiv region of Ukraine. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

The next image shows homes that have been leveled by Russian artillery shelling in Moshcun, a village in the Kyiv region.

Homes destroyed by artillery shelling in Moschun, the Kyiv region Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Chernihiv, a northern Ukrainian city was also struck by Russian bombardments.

The first photo shows a desecrated apartment building, while the next shows scorched fields hit by artillery.

Heavily damaged high-rise apartment buildings in Chernihiv Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Artillery impacts and burning fields in south Chernihiv Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24 causing millions to flee the country.