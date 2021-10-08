If you’re a Silicon Valley startup CEO looking for a new office space with a “lucky” history, you’re in luck. Inside the 164 South Park Avenue office. Veracity Commercial Partners

The office space in San Francisco’s 164 South Park Street just opened up. If this address doesn’t ring a bell, maybe its two previous tenants will. Inside the 164 South Park Avenue office. Veracity Commercial Partners

The scrappy 6,400-square-foot space was previously occupied by the likes of Twitter and Instagram, making it “arguably the luckiest startup office in San Francisco,” Erik Berlin, a software engineering manager at Twitter, tweeted. Inside the 164 South Park Avenue office. Veracity Commercial Partners Source: Twitter

“We think it has some good juju,” Ian Osborne, vice president at Veracity Commercial Partners, told Insider’s Margaux MacColl. Inside the 164 South Park Avenue office. Veracity Commercial Partners Source: Insider

Twitter occupied the office from 2006 to 2008 when it only had eight employees. Inside the 164 South Park Avenue office. Veracity Commercial Partners Source: CNBC

When Instagram started renting the office in 2010, the company had a mere four employees, according to Nicholas Jackson’s post on The Atlantic from 2011. Inside the 164 South Park Avenue office. Veracity Commercial Partners Source: The Atlantic

But this wasn’t a lucky coincidence: Kevin Systrom, Instagram’s cofounder and a previous Twitter intern, used to visit the office space when Twitter was still functioning as podcast startup “Odeo.” Twitter’s first office. Biz Stone Source: Insider

“I’ve always loved South Park – after my internship with the Odeo folks, I used to go visit them at that office,” Systrom told MG Siegler for TechCrunch in 2010. “So when the opportunity arose, I figured we should jump on it.” Inside the 164 South Park Avenue office. Veracity Commercial Partners Source: TechCrunch

The office in 164 South Park Street includes four offices, three conference rooms, and two call booths, all within the main and mezzanine floors. Inside the 164 South Park Avenue office. Veracity Commercial Partners

Like any stereotypical startup space, the office maintains a semi-open concept layout with long communal tables and glass walls. Inside the 164 South Park Avenue office. Veracity Commercial Partners

Right now, the space and its rich history is going for $US27,500 ($AU37,607) per month or $US55 ($AU75) per square foot per year, Osborne told Insider in an email. Inside the 164 South Park Avenue office. Veracity Commercial Partners

To compare, from January to March 2021, San Francisco offices were renting at about $US75.32 ($AU103) per square foot, Tessa McLean reported for SFGate. Inside the 164 South Park Avenue office. Veracity Commercial Partners Source: SFGate