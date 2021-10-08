- A San Francisco office space previously occupied by Instagram and Twitter is now available to rent.
- The 6,400-square-foot 164 South Park Street office space costs $US27,500 ($AU37,607) per month.
- Take a look inside the space, which has four offices, three conference rooms, and two call booths.
If you’re a Silicon Valley startup CEO looking for a new office space with a “lucky” history, you’re in luck.
The office space in San Francisco’s 164 South Park Street just opened up. If this address doesn’t ring a bell, maybe its two previous tenants will.
The scrappy 6,400-square-foot space was previously occupied by the likes of Twitter and Instagram, making it “arguably the luckiest startup office in San Francisco,” Erik Berlin, a software engineering manager at Twitter, tweeted.
“We think it has some good juju,” Ian Osborne, vice president at Veracity Commercial Partners, told Insider’s Margaux MacColl.
Twitter occupied the office from 2006 to 2008 when it only had eight employees.
When Instagram started renting the office in 2010, the company had a mere four employees, according to Nicholas Jackson’s post on The Atlantic from 2011.
But this wasn’t a lucky coincidence: Kevin Systrom, Instagram’s cofounder and a previous Twitter intern, used to visit the office space when Twitter was still functioning as podcast startup “Odeo.”
“I’ve always loved South Park – after my internship with the Odeo folks, I used to go visit them at that office,” Systrom told MG Siegler for TechCrunch in 2010. “So when the opportunity arose, I figured we should jump on it.”
The office in 164 South Park Street includes four offices, three conference rooms, and two call booths, all within the main and mezzanine floors.
Like any stereotypical startup space, the office maintains a semi-open concept layout with long communal tables and glass walls.
Right now, the space and its rich history is going for $US27,500 ($AU37,607) per month or $US55 ($AU75) per square foot per year, Osborne told Insider in an email.
To compare, from January to March 2021, San Francisco offices were renting at about $US75.32 ($AU103) per square foot, Tessa McLean reported for SFGate.
Besides Twitter and Instagram, the warehouse-like office was also home to Innov8, a venture capital fund, Brock Keeling reported for Curbed in 2020.
