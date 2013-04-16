ESPN's Samantha Steele And Vikings QB Christian Ponder Got Married This Weekend

ESPN sportscaster Samantha Steele (now Samantha Ponder) and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder got married in a courthouse in Wisconsin in December.



But this past weekend, the two “tied the knot” again in front of friends and family and threw a big party afterwards.

Professional athletes and former ESPN reporter Michelle Beadle were among the guests.

