ESPN's Samantha Steele And Vikings QB Christian Ponder Got Married This Weekend

Leah Goldman
samantha steele christian ponder wedding

ESPN sportscaster Samantha Steele (now Samantha Ponder) and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder got married in a courthouse in Wisconsin in December.

But this past weekend, the two “tied the knot” again in front of friends and family and threw a big party afterwards.

Professional athletes and former ESPN reporter Michelle Beadle were among the guests.

The ceremony

Newlywed kiss at sunset

The bride wore a short dress and cowboy boots to the ceremony

Michelle Beadle of NBC, Andrea Wall of ESPN, and Lesley McCaslin of Fox pose in the photobooth

Beadle, Wall, and McCasin doing some Karaoke

Christian Ponder with former NFL player, and former FSU teammate Myron Rolle

NFL player Randall Cobb hiding behind the themed cakes

There was also some golf this weekend

The Best Photos From The 2013 Masters Tournament >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.