ESPN's Samantha Steele And Vikings QB Christian Ponder Got Married This Weekend

ESPN sportscaster Samantha Steele (now Samantha Ponder) and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder got married in a courthouse in Wisconsin in December.
But this past weekend, the two “tied the knot” again in front of friends and family and threw a big party afterwards.
Professional athletes and former ESPN reporter Michelle Beadle were among the guests.
