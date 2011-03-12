PHOTOS: See The Ancient Salt Mines Of Tibet

Photo: Luke Duggleby

Once upon a time salt was treasured and used as currency. It actually lent its name to the base of the word ‘salary.’ Salt even traded for twice the price of gold.Nowadays, salt is ubiquitous and cheap if you by the industrial, refined kind.



But if you are reaching for artisanal salt from Hawaii, France and the Himalayas which has been been growing in popularity, you can pay dollars per ounce retail price (versus a couple of cents.)

Why is gourmet salt that expensive?

Because it is rare as it is found only in specific locations that contain unique salt rock deposits or clay in their water, and as the process of gathering that salt is slow and unadulterated by chemicals.

Award-winning photo Luke Duggleby has captured the physically demanding process of salt making in Eastern Tibet, China in a stunning photo gallery.

