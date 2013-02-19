Reader Buys Arsenal Of Assault Weapons And Then Taunts Government: 'Please Come Take My Guns!!'

President Obama’s heartfelt State of the Union plea for stronger gun safety laws was still fresh in mind when I received these pictures from a reader.



The photos show an arsenal of weapons the reader just legally bought including a Russian made Saiga-12 shotgun, an AR-15 assault rifle, a huge cache of ammo, and several accessories.

The reader bought the shotgun at a gun show where there was no wait or background check. He left with the Saiga, a 30-round drum, a 10-round magazine, and an additional 5-round magazine. On top of that he added night vision, three laser sights, and a tactical light.

“Please come to my house and take my guns!!!” he taunted the government, when he gleefully sent us the string of pictures below.

The Saiga is manufactured by the Russian company Izhmash that builds rocket launchers, AK-47s, and all manner of military-grade weaponry.

In addition the the Saiga, and the .45 calibre and 10mm handguns this reader owns, he’s also waiting on an AR-15, which he ordered online. The AR of course is the assault weapon used in the Colorado theatre shooting.

Including the custom modifications, the AR-15 will arrive at his door (dealer’s door…) about three weeks after ordering. With that rifle he ordered a 100-round drum, three 30-round magazines, and a 10-round drum as well as a tactical night scope that’s better than most anything given to U.S. military members. The rifles are harder to get after recent shootings.

“I paid triple for a gun that was $900 a few months ago,” he told me.

Asked about the shortage and high cost of ammunition, and he said buyers just needed to know when sellers’ shipments arrive. “Because they’re gone the following day,” he said.

Among the reader’s most recent online ammo orders were 2,500 rounds for the Saiga, 500 rounds each for the .45 and the 10mm, along with 1,000 7.62X39mm rounds for the AR-15.

There are background checks for online gun sales, and by all licensed dealers at gun shows. But not all sellers are licensed.

Not that a standard background check would have prevented any of these purchases. Our reader, for example, passed his with flying colours.

And the reader has been in plenty of legal trouble.

In addition to a restraining order, and time in jail for violating it, the reader was tried for conspiracy to commit murder against his wife.

“You can get in all sorts of trouble, but as long as you get out of it you can buy whatever you want,” he said Monday morning during a phone call.

After his acquittal on the conspiracy to commit murder charge, the reader applied for and received a concealed weapon permit as well.

Here are some pictures of the reader’s new arsenal:

The Saiga-12 shotgun bought here at a gun show makes the AR-15 assault rifle look like a toy

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

There are three lasers and a tactical light mounted to the top for accuracy under all types of conditions

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

This is how the Saiga-12 was displayed to attract buyers that could swing the $3,700 price tag

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

That’s the large magazine with the front handle folded up and the tactical light mounted on the side

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

The 30-round drum is just one option for loading the large 12-gauge shells that can hold either a single slug or various sized metal balls

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

