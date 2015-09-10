Russell Wilson just bought this gorgeous waterfront mansion outside of Seattle for $6.7 million

After Russell Wilson said his agent wouldn’t let him buy a house until he signed a big deal, Wilson put some of his new $US88 million contract to use.
According to TMZ Sports, Wilson paid $US6.7 million for a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom, lake-front house in Bellevue, Washington, across the water from Seattle.
The house is outfitted with dark wood and marble, giving it a cosy, woodsy, yet elegant feel with beautiful views of the city and the surrounding woods.
Wilson can also count Bill Gates among his new neighbours.
Check out the house below.
BHHS Northwest Real Estate
