Russell Wilson just bought this gorgeous waterfront mansion outside of Seattle for $6.7 million

After Russell Wilson said his agent wouldn’t let him buy a house until he signed a big deal, Wilson put some of his new $US88 million contract to use.

According to TMZ Sports, Wilson paid $US6.7 million for a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom, lake-front house in Bellevue, Washington, across the water from Seattle.

The house is outfitted with dark wood and marble, giving it a cosy, woodsy, yet elegant feel with beautiful views of the city and the surrounding woods.

Wilson can also count Bill Gates among his new neighbours.

Check out the house below.

Here's the house from above. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The backyard with a finely trimmed garden and a long patio. BHHS Northwest Real Estate Gorgeous views of the water. BHHS Northwest Real Estate A private dock and boat where Russell can take his friends tubing! BHHS Northwest Real Estate The balcony also has far-reaching views of the water. BHHS Northwest Real Estate The sunny dining room leads out to the backyard and patio. BHHS Northwest Real Estate Dinner with a view. BHHS Northwest Real Estate The kitchen sports dark wood and dark counters, giving it a fancy cabin-type feel. BHHS Northwest Real Estate The columns and high archways also give the house the feel of a palace. BHHS Northwest Real Estate Another gorgeous view when you walk upstairs. BHHS Northwest Real Estate A cosy place to read a book or relax. BHHS Northwest Real Estate An elegant atmosphere for a bath. BHHS Northwest Real Estate The house even has an indoor gym for Wilson to prepare for the season. BHHS Northwest Real Estate

