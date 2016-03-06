PHOTOS: Rupert Murdoch marries Jerry Hall

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 05: Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall seen leaving St Brides Church after their wedding on March 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 84, has married former American model and actress Jerry Hall, 54, in a ceremony in London.

The wedding took place at St Bride’s Church on Saturday where the couple reaffirmed their vows before friends and family including all ten children from the couple’s previous marriages.

The guest list included English actor Michael Caine, CEO of News UK Rebekah Brooks, Rolling Stone’s Bill Wyman as well as musician Bob Geldof.

On Friday, Murdoch and Hall officially married at Spencer House after holding a small civil ceremony before three witnesses, including Murdoch’s son Lachlan, his wife Sarah and Hall’s best friend Suzanne Wyman.

This is Murdoch’s fourth marriage following his split from Wendi Deng in 2013 and Hall’s first after her marriage to English singer Mick Jagger was declared invalid.

The couple first met in Australia late last year and announced their engagement in January after four months of dating.

Here’s a closer look at the wedding below.

Around 100 people attended the event including the couple’s ten children from previous marriages.

All six daughters were bridesmaids.

Jade Jagger, the daughter of Mick Jagger and Bianca Jagger, was also on the guest list…

…as well as Irish musician Bob Geldof and the Rolling Stone’s Bill Wyman.

The couple first met in Australia at the end of last year and went public with their relationship at the Rugby World Cup Final in October. Their wedding comes just three months after they announced their engagement in January.

It is Murdoch’s fourth marriage and Hall’s first.

