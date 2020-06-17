12 photos show how social distancing has impacted the royals' return to work

Mikhaila Friel
BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Charles and Camilla visited NHS staff for their first engagement.
  • The royal family returned to in-person engagements on Tuesday for the first time since lockdown began.
  • Prince Charles, Camilla, and Prince William were among the first royals to return to work, with separate visits to frontline NHS staff.
  • The photos show how different royal engagements now are due to social distancing regulations.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were the first royals to return to work on Tuesday. Here, Charles performs a namaste greeting in place of a handshake.

BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagePrince Charles performs a namaste greeting.

The couple were visiting Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to meet frontline healthcare staff.

BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesCamilla observes a mural in tribute to NHS staff.

It was the first royal engagement where strict social distancing rules were enforced, and the first engagement since the UK went into lockdown in March.

Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP via Getty ImagesSocial distancing is the new normal at royal engagements.

In this picture, royal fans wearing face masks try to catch a glimpse of Charles and Camilla on the ground below.

BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesRoyal fans.

The pair were enthusiastic in their waves goodbye to the group, perhaps because they weren’t able to shake hands.

BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesCharles and Camilla departing the event.

Later that day, Prince William paid a visit to paramedic staff at King’s Lynn, Norfolk. Just looking at this photo, it would appear like any other engagement …

Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince William speaking with NHS paramedics.

… from another angle, however, it’s clear that social distancing was a priority.

VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesEveryone appeared to keep a two-metre distance.

Zara and Mike Tindall haven’t taken part in any in-person events, however, they did virtually attend Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

ITV Racing/TwitterZara and Mike Tindall being interviewed before Royal Ascot 2020.

Prince Anne drove herself to her first face-to-face engagement since lockdown began, according to royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

The Duchess of Cambridge is yet to return to in-person engagements. However, on Wednesday she virtually led a children’s assembly on the topic of kindness.

Oak National Academy/TwitterKate Middleton.

The Queen, at the age of 94, is yet to return to in-person duties. Her first appearance in public was last weekend, at her socially distanced birthday parade.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth at her birthday parade.

The event took place at Windsor Castle, and unlike in previous years, there was understandably no audience permitted.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesThe parade replaced the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony.

