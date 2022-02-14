12 photos show what royal couples looked like when they started dating versus now

Prince Charles began dating Camilla Parker Bowles in the early 1970s.

The pair reportedly met at a polo match at Windsor Castle in 1970 . Despite Camilla and Charles’ blossoming romance, things came to an end when the Prince of Wales was deployed in the Royal Navy in 1972.

While Prince Charles was serving in the Royal Navy, Camilla became engaged to an Army cavalry officer, Andrew Parker Bowles. They married in 1973, but the couple remained good friends with the prince. Charles was even named the godfather of Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles’ first son.

After Prince Charles married Princess Diana in 1981, he remained connected to Camilla on a platonic basis. However, in 1986, Charles and Camilla reportedly began having an affair, according to Sally Bedell Smith’s biography of Prince Charles.

Parker Bowles’ husband, Andrew, reportedly knew about their romantic relationship and did little to stop it. Princess Diana also reportedly knew about the affair.

In June 1994, during an interview with documentary filmmaker Jonathan Dimbleby, Prince Charles publicly admitted to having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, two years before his divorce from Diana was finalized. In January 1995, Camilla Parker Bowles filed for a divorce from her husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.