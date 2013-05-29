Here's What A Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Looked Like After A 2-Hour Fire

A cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Grandeur of the Seat ship was cut short Monday after a fire broke out in the middle of the night and burned for more than two hours. None of the 2,224 guests or 796 crew members were injured, although two passengers were treated for fainting, according to CNN.



The fire started in the mooring area, near the rear of the 917-foot ship, then spread to the fourth deck crew lounge area. The cause is unknown at this point, and the Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

The Royal Grandeur was en route to CoCoCay, Bahamas, and was rerouted to Freeport, Bahamas. Passengers are flying home, and will receive refunds and discounts on future cruises.

Here’s how the ship looked after the fire was put out:

