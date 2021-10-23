Royal Caribbean has unveiled a 9-month cruise around the world starting at $61,000 – see what it’ll be like

Royal Caribbean has unveiled its 2023 to 2024 274-night Ultimate World Cruise, a “never before offered” itinerary for the cruising giant, according to the cruise line. The Serenade of the Seas. Royal Caribbean Source: Royal Caribbean

This announcement comes as world cruises continue to sell out fast while the cruising industry makes its steady comeback amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists wearing face masks sit by the ancient Colosseum in downtown Rome on October 8, 2020. Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

In January, Oceania Cruises’ 2023 “Around the World in 180 Days” sailing sold out within a day. The Insignia in Sydney, Australia. Oceania Cruises Source: Insider

And more recently in July, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 132-night 2024 world cruise was fully booked in less than three hours. Source: Insider

Now, Royal Caribbean, one of the largest cruise companies in the world, has unveiled its own global sailing. The Serenade of the Seas docked at St. Vincent after the La Soufrière volcano eruption. Royal Caribbean

But unlike Oceania and Regent Seven Seas’ sold-out itineraries, Royal Caribbean’s world cruise will span nine months … The Serenade of the Seas in Seattle. Royal Caribbean

… sailing to all seven continents and 65 countries. A map of the world cruise. Royal Caribbean

According to the cruise line, this recently announced sailing aboard the Serenade of the Seas will be the “longest and most comprehensive” global cruise available. ‘Christ The Redeemer’ REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

The ship will set sail from Miami on December 10, 2023 and continue around the world through September 10, 2024. The Serenade of the Seas at the Navantia Ship Yard in Cadiz, Spain in 2012. Royal Caribbean

Along the way, it’ll stop at over 150 ports, including 57 locations that Royal Caribbean hasn’t sailed to before.

Throughout these nine months, the Serenade of the Seas will hit 11 “wonders of the world,” including Machu Picchu and the Taj Mahal. Millions of people explore the Taj Mahal each year. PAWAN SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images

If 274 nights out at sea seems like too long, you’re not alone. Royal Caribbean is also segmenting the global cruise into four sections for those who don’t want to spend nine months on the ocean. The shorter portions will each hit three continents and will be available to book in December. The Serenade of the Seas at the Navantia Ship Yard in Cadiz, Spain in 2012. Royal Caribbean

The cruise will start with the “Round the Horn: Americas and Antarctica Expedition” portion, which will sail from December 10, 2023 to February 11, 2024. The Serenade of the Seas at the Navantia Ship Yard in Cadiz, Spain in 2012. Royal Caribbean

This leg will venture to 36 locations, including Antarctica, Peru’s Machu Picchu, Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer, Mexico’s Chichen Itza, Aruba, and Los Angeles. Machu Picchu in Peru. Zoe Ettinger

From February 11, 2024, to May 9, 2024, the cruise will begin its “Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition” segment, the sailing’s longest leg. This aerial photos shows the Great Barrier Reef in Australia on December 2, 2017. Kyodo News via AP

During this second portion, the ship will sail from Los Angeles to 44 stops …. Los Angeles, California Chones/Shutterstock

…. like Hawaii, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the Great Wall of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Japan. The Great Wall of China nearly empty in March when it reopened. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The third leg – the “Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med Expedition” – will then sail from May 9, 2024, to July 10, 2024, through 44 destinations. The Serenade of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

During this two-month journey, passengers will cruise from Dubai to stops like Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza, Italy’s Colosseum, Jordan’s Petra, Turkey’s Temple of Artemis, and Provence, France. Sunset at the Pyramids, Giza, Cairo, Egypt. Nick Brundle Photography/Getty

The final leg, the “Capitals of Culture,” will operate from July 10, 2024, to September 10, 2024, concluding the global cruise.

This fourth segment will visit 40 locations, from Barcelona to Morocco, St. Petersburg, Russia, and Iceland, before sailing back to Miami.

The Serenade of the Seas can accommodate almost 2,480 guests inside its 1,073 staterooms. ‘s Serenade of the Seas cruise ship. Royal Caribbean Source: Royal Caribbean

Unsurprisingly, there will be multiple sailing days with no port calls. During this time, passengers can leisure around the 13-deck ship by using its onboard amenities, which include a mini-golf course, multiple bars … The Serenade of the Seas at the Navantia Ship Yard in Cadiz, Spain in 2012. Royal Caribbean

… an arcade, a pool with a retractable glass roof, and several onboard dining options that range from meals cooked on hot stones to Italian pastas. The Serenade of the Seas. Royal Caribbean Source: Royal Caribbean

Prices for the full global sailing begin at $US61,000 ($AU81,796) for an interior stateroom. The Serenade of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

This then jumps to $US112,000 ($AU150,183) for a junior suite. The Serenade of the Seas docked at St. Vincent after the La Soufrière volcano eruption. Royal Caribbean

There are more expensive suites available on the Serenade of the Seas, but interested customers must call the cruise line for more pricing information. The Serenade of the Seas in Seattle. Royal Caribbean Source: Royal Caribbean