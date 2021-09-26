The upcoming world’s largest cruise ship – Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas – will begin sailing in the US next year. The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean Source: Royal Caribbean

The highly anticipated giant vessel was initially set to begin sailing from China in March 2022 … The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean Source: Insider

… but on September 15, Royal Caribbean announced the Wonder of the Seas would instead begin cruising from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbeans in March 2022. The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean

In May, the ship will then move to Europe to begin sailing from Barcelona and Rome. The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean

As of late, Royal Caribbean has been seeing a surge in bookings in the US and Europe, Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, said in a press release. The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean Source: Royal Caribbean

We’re still a few months away from the first US sailing, but for now, let’s take a look around the 1,188-foot (362.10m) long cruise ship. The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean

The 210-foot (64.01m) wide Wonder of the Seas falls under Royal Caribbean’s “Oasis” class, the cruise line’s group of the “world’s largest cruise ships,” according to Royal Caribbean. The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean Source: Royal Caribbean

In total, the ship can fit up to 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members. The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean

It’ll also have eight different “neighborhoods” that will each feature their own distinct amenities and entertainment options. The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean

This includes the “Suite” neighborhood accessible by guests staying in suites. This area will have a sun deck with a plunge pool, a bar, lounges, and a private restaurant. The Suite neighborhood aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean Source: Royal Caribbean

There’s also the “Central Park” neighborhood, which aptly features plenty of live plants, shopping, and restaurants … The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

… and the Coney Island-inspired “Boardwalk” neighborhood with a carousel and theater. The AquaTheater in the Boardwalk neighborhood aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

The more adventurous passengers can head to the “Pool and Sports Zone” area, which has a surf simulator, what the cruise line calls “the tallest slide at sea,” mini golf, and a 10-deck zip line, to name a few features. The pool deck aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

The family friendly ship will also have a “Youth Zone” neighborhood just for infants, children, and teenagers. The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

And this same age group can also spend time at the Wonder Playscape, an outdoor playground with a climbing wall and games. The pool deck aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

But if you’re an adult looking for a drink under the sun, head to the Vue, an open-air bar on the pool deck. The Suite neighborhood aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

When it’s time for a workout at sea, passengers can hang out at the “Vitality Spa and Fitness Center” neighborhood, which is home to the upcoming ship’s gym, exercise classes, spa, and cafe. The Suite neighborhood aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

But if you’re looking for some shopping, afternoon coffee, or entertainment, the “Royal Promenade” neighborhood … The pool deck aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

… or the “Entertainment Place” neighborhood – home of the Royal Theater with shows like ice skating – might be more your style. The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean Source: Royal Caribbean