Royal Caribbean has built the world’s largest cruise ship and it’ll set sail in 2022 – see inside the Wonder of the Seas

Brittany Chang
The Wonder of the Seas sailing
The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
  • Royal Caribbean has built the world’s largest cruise ship: the Wonder of the Seas
  • The ship will begin sailing from Florida to the Caribbeans in March 2022.
  • Take a look at the ship, which will feature eight “neighborhoods” and amenities like a waterslide.
The upcoming world’s largest cruise ship – Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas – will begin sailing in the US next year.
The Wonder of the Seas sailing
The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
The highly anticipated giant vessel was initially set to begin sailing from China in March 2022 …
The Wonder of the Seas sitting on the water as it's under construction in France
The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean
… but on September 15, Royal Caribbean announced the Wonder of the Seas would instead begin cruising from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbeans in March 2022.
The Wonder of the Seas sitting on the water as it's under construction in France
The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean
In May, the ship will then move to Europe to begin sailing from Barcelona and Rome.
The Wonder of the Seas sitting on the water as it's under construction in France
The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean
As of late, Royal Caribbean has been seeing a surge in bookings in the US and Europe, Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, said in a press release.
The Wonder of the Seas sailing
The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
We’re still a few months away from the first US sailing, but for now, let’s take a look around the 1,188-foot (362.10m) long cruise ship.
The Wonder of the Seas sitting on the water as it's under construction in France
The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean
The 210-foot (64.01m) wide Wonder of the Seas falls under Royal Caribbean’s “Oasis” class, the cruise line’s group of the “world’s largest cruise ships,” according to Royal Caribbean.
Worlds biggest cruise ship Wonder of the Seas royal caribbean
The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
In total, the ship can fit up to 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members.
The Wonder of the Seas' keel lowering
The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean
It’ll also have eight different “neighborhoods” that will each feature their own distinct amenities and entertainment options.
The Wonder of the Seas sitting on the water as it's under construction in France
The Wonder of the Seas under construction. Royal Caribbean
This includes the “Suite” neighborhood accessible by guests staying in suites. This area will have a sun deck with a plunge pool, a bar, lounges, and a private restaurant.
A rendering of the Suites neighborhood with people laying on pool chairs
The Suite neighborhood aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
There’s also the “Central Park” neighborhood, which aptly features plenty of live plants, shopping, and restaurants …
The Wonder of the Seas sailing
The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
… and the Coney Island-inspired “Boardwalk” neighborhood with a carousel and theater.
A rendering of a lit up theater with a crowd
The AquaTheater in the Boardwalk neighborhood aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
The more adventurous passengers can head to the “Pool and Sports Zone” area, which has a surf simulator, what the cruise line calls “the tallest slide at sea,” mini golf, and a 10-deck zip line, to name a few features.
A rendering of people playing in and by the pool aboard the Wonder of the Seas
The pool deck aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
The family friendly ship will also have a “Youth Zone” neighborhood just for infants, children, and teenagers.
A rendering of the Wonder of the Seas sailing
The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
And this same age group can also spend time at the Wonder Playscape, an outdoor playground with a climbing wall and games.
A rendering of people playing in and by the pool aboard the Wonder of the Seas
The pool deck aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
But if you’re an adult looking for a drink under the sun, head to the Vue, an open-air bar on the pool deck.
A rendering of an outdoor lounge area with a bar and seats aboard the Wonder of the Seas
The Suite neighborhood aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
When it’s time for a workout at sea, passengers can hang out at the “Vitality Spa and Fitness Center” neighborhood, which is home to the upcoming ship’s gym, exercise classes, spa, and cafe.
A rendering of an outdoor lounge area aboard the Wonder of the Seas
The Suite neighborhood aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
But if you’re looking for some shopping, afternoon coffee, or entertainment, the “Royal Promenade” neighborhood …
A rendering of people playing in and by the pool aboard the Wonder of the Seas
The pool deck aboard the Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
… or the “Entertainment Place” neighborhood – home of the Royal Theater with shows like ice skating – might be more your style.
A rendering of the Wonder of the Seas sailing
The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
Sound enticing? US sailings aboard the new ship are now available to book online, and the upcoming cruises start at a little over $US600 ($AU826) per night for a five-night cruise.
The Wonder of the Seas sailing
The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean
