- Royal Caribbean has built the world’s largest cruise ship: the Wonder of the Seas
- The ship will begin sailing from Florida to the Caribbeans in March 2022.
- Take a look at the ship, which will feature eight “neighborhoods” and amenities like a waterslide.
The upcoming world’s largest cruise ship – Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas – will begin sailing in the US next year.
The highly anticipated giant vessel was initially set to begin sailing from China in March 2022 …
… but on September 15, Royal Caribbean announced the Wonder of the Seas would instead begin cruising from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbeans in March 2022.
In May, the ship will then move to Europe to begin sailing from Barcelona and Rome.
As of late, Royal Caribbean has been seeing a surge in bookings in the US and Europe, Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, said in a press release.
We’re still a few months away from the first US sailing, but for now, let’s take a look around the 1,188-foot (362.10m) long cruise ship.
The 210-foot (64.01m) wide Wonder of the Seas falls under Royal Caribbean’s “Oasis” class, the cruise line’s group of the “world’s largest cruise ships,” according to Royal Caribbean.
In total, the ship can fit up to 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members.
It’ll also have eight different “neighborhoods” that will each feature their own distinct amenities and entertainment options.
This includes the “Suite” neighborhood accessible by guests staying in suites. This area will have a sun deck with a plunge pool, a bar, lounges, and a private restaurant.
There’s also the “Central Park” neighborhood, which aptly features plenty of live plants, shopping, and restaurants …
… and the Coney Island-inspired “Boardwalk” neighborhood with a carousel and theater.
The more adventurous passengers can head to the “Pool and Sports Zone” area, which has a surf simulator, what the cruise line calls “the tallest slide at sea,” mini golf, and a 10-deck zip line, to name a few features.
The family friendly ship will also have a “Youth Zone” neighborhood just for infants, children, and teenagers.
And this same age group can also spend time at the Wonder Playscape, an outdoor playground with a climbing wall and games.
But if you’re an adult looking for a drink under the sun, head to the Vue, an open-air bar on the pool deck.
When it’s time for a workout at sea, passengers can hang out at the “Vitality Spa and Fitness Center” neighborhood, which is home to the upcoming ship’s gym, exercise classes, spa, and cafe.
But if you’re looking for some shopping, afternoon coffee, or entertainment, the “Royal Promenade” neighborhood …
… or the “Entertainment Place” neighborhood – home of the Royal Theater with shows like ice skating – might be more your style.
Sound enticing? US sailings aboard the new ship are now available to book online, and the upcoming cruises start at a little over $US600 ($AU826) per night for a five-night cruise.