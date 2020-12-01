Photos show just how incredible it is that F1 driver Romain Grosjean was able to walk away from the fiery crash that saw his car rip in half

Getty/Clive Mason Romain Grosjean escaped without serious injury from the crash at the Bahrain GP.

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean escaped mostly unscathed following his horror crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Frenchman’s car burst into flames and split in half after crashing with the steel barrier on the first lap of Sunday’s race, leaving onlookers fearing the worst.

However, he managed to climb out the vehicle himself and is now being treated in hospital for burns to both of his hands.

Photos of the incident show just how fortunate the Haas driver was to get away without serious injury.

We are so thankful that Romain Grosjean was able to walk away from this. We did not need a reminder of the bravery and brilliance of our drivers, marshals, and medical teams, nor of the advances in safety in our sport, but we truly got one today#BahrainGP ???????? #F1 pic.twitter.com/z8OeTU5Nem — Formula 1 (@F1) November 29, 2020

Astonishingly, however, the Haas driver began to climb out of the burning vehicle himself, before being stretchered into an ambulance and taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for burns to the back of both of his hands.

“Hello everyone, I just wanted to say I am OK â€” well, sort of OK,” Grosjean said, speaking from a hospital bed just hours after the crash.

“I wasn’t for the halo [safety bar across the cock pit] some years ago, but I think it’s the greatest thing that we’ve brought to Formula 1, and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak with you today.”

Photos of the accident show just how lucky Grosjean really was to escape without serious injury.

The front-half of Frenchman’s car erupted into flames almost instantly after impact.

Getty/Tolga Bozoglu

And split completely in half.

Getty/Clive Mason

Grosjean initially jumped out of the burning vehicle himself.

ESPN

Before being helped by paramedics.

Getty/Clive Mason

The car was unrecognizable after the fire was put out.

Tolga Bozoglu — Pool/Getty Images

Debris was scattered all over.

Getty/Rudy Carezzevoli

While the steel barrier took quite the hit too.

Getty/Clive Mason

His fellow drivers looked extremely concerned while watching replays of the crash.

Getty/Peter Fox

Fortunately, however, Grosjean is OK, and will be discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

????????????

Thank you so much for all your messages

Loving life pic.twitter.com/uTyfhTYTxP — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 30, 2020

