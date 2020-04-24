Roger Goodell gave football fans a tour of the 'man cave' where he'll announce picks for the NFL Draft

- With the coronavirus pandemic preventing the NFL Draft from convening in Las Vegas, commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing the picks remotely in the league’s first-ever virtual draft.
- Goodell used his Twitter to give fans a look at the “man cave” in his Bronxville, New York, home that will play host to the 2020 NFL Draft on live television.
- From Goodell’s three TV screens and his favourite chair to his Surface tablet and Bose headset “of course,” take a tour of the commissioner’s “completely modified” basement set-up for tonight’s draft.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is used to announcing draft picks from behind a podium on stage.
But this year, with the coronavirus pandemic preventing the league from convening in Las Vegas as planned, “the most powerful man in sports” will have to improvise.
Goodell will conduct the 2020 NFL Draft from the basement of his Bronxville, New York, home, and he brought fans on a tour of the “man cave” makeshift set via Twitter.
To get to his “home for the next three days,” Goodell has to climb down a set of dark, winding stairs.
The first thing that comes into view is a folding table, topped with a screen and printer, where the picks will first come in.
It’s also where they will prepare the cards so Goodell can announce each pick.
An ESPN coordinator — who will join him for the duration of the broadcast — will use this set-up.
And the person operating the camera will sit here.
“And this is the man cave, completely modified,” Goodell said.
This is Goodell’s “favourite chair” where he has watched football “for probably 30 years.”
He has three different screens he uses to watch games; this is the largest of the three.
His shelves and walls are covered with books and memorabilia in addition to TVs.
He’ll be using a Microsoft Surface tablet to get information from where he’s standing.
He’ll also be using a Bose headset, “of course.”
He’ll be looking at this screen, which will have ESPN on.
Lights, cameras, and microphones are blocking off his fireplace.
And if he needs a break, he can take a quick nap on the couch.
Goodell closed by saying that the 2020 draft — which will air on ESPN beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday — will be “much different than we ever imagined, but it’s gonna be fun.”
