David Einhorn, Steve Cohen, John Paulson Attend Wall Street's Event Of The Year (PHOTOS)

Last night 4,000 gathered for what is Wall Street’s social (and philanthropic) highlight of the year: the Robin Hood Gala.$47.4 million was raised for New Yorkers in need.



You name the hedge fund manager, he was there. Third Point’s Dan Loeb “beamed brightest” chatting about his four-month old baby, CNBC said.

Steve Cohen, David Einhorn, Paul Tudor Jones and John Paulson mingled with the likes of Gisele, Tom Brady, while perfomer Lady Gaga “arrived in a glowing egg positioned on top of a cart filled with cakes and macaroons,” according to Bloomberg.

New York’s top brass wouldn’t have expected less.

