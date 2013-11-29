Big, Beautiful Photos Of A Nearly Perfect Classic Ferrari Replica

Paige Cooperstein
Ferrari outsideAmy Shore

RM Wilson Engineering, a specialty car restoration plant in Leicester, England, just finished a monumental project: replicating the famous Ferrari P4.

The company has 45 years of experience restoring classic Ferraris, but the P4 is particularly special for its association with James Glickenhaus, a former movie director and exotic car collector, and its value as one of the world’s most expensive classic cars.

The nearly perfect replica of the Ferrari P4 was made from scratch to look identical to the original.

On the inside, RM Wilson Engineering used a ZF gearbox and created its own fuel injection system. With a 400i 4 cam engine, this P4 produces more brake horsepower than the original.

Amy Shore, a photographer also from Leicester, visited RM Wilson to document the Ferrari. She shared some of her photos with Business Insider.

The Ferrari P4 replica was made at RM Wilson Engineering in Leicester, England.

It's a near-perfect replica, externally matching the original Ferrari P4 with some internal upgrades.

The replica P4 has a 400i 4 cam Ferrari engine.

RM Wilson Engineering put a ZF gearbox in its replica Ferrari P4.

Here's a close-up of the machine's powerful inner workings.

The replica is nearly identical to the original Ferrari P4 on the outside.

Here's a view from behind the car.

It's upholstered to match the candy apple red exterior of the Ferrari.

RM Wilson Engineering made the replica Ferrari's chassis from scratch.

Voilà, the finished Ferrari P4 replica.

