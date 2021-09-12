I stayed in an Airstream trailer converted for ‘glamping’ at a luxury campground near Yosemite and it was better than any hotel I’ve stayed in

It seems like almost everyone I follow on social media decided to go camping or road tripping during our covid-plagued summer. Autocamp Yosemite’s Airstream suites. Brittany Chang/Insider

I was feeling a bit left out, so I decided to multitask and do both at the exact same time. The living room inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

During the peak of the 2021 summer travel season, I visited Autocamp, a luxury campground chain, at its Yosemite location. Autocamp Yosemite’s Airstream suites. Brittany Chang/Insider

But unlike most “glamping” sites that offer the conventional canvas tents or cute cabins, I stayed inside one of Autocamp’s Airstream trailers that was converted into a hotel room. The kitchen, living room, and bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The experience was so enjoyable, I’ve recommended the chain’s plush glamping quarters to all of my friends, including the avid campers who prefer slumbers in sleeping bags over mattresses. The bedroom looking out into the kitchen. Brittany Chang

Think of luxury campground chain Autocamp as the halfway point between RVing and camping. Autocamp Yosemite’s Airstream suites. Brittany Chang/Insider

Autocamp specializes in the accommodation I stayed in: Airstream trailers that have been converted into hotel suites with a bedroom, kitchenette, living room, and bathroom. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The company used to convert old trailers. Now, it uses custom trailers directly from Airstream, which also doubles as an Autocamp investor, Tim McKeough reported for the New York Times. Autocamp Yosemite’s Airstream suites. Brittany Chang/Insider Source: The New York Times

But if you’re more interested in traditional glamping accommodations, the chain also has other options like tents and cabins. Autocamp Yosemite’s tents. Brittany Chang/Insider

Autocamp currently has two locations in California – Yosemite National Park and the Russian River – and one on Cape Cod, Massachusetts … Autocamp Yosemite’s cabins. Brittany Chang/Insider

… and has already announced plans to open three more locations in the Catskills, New York and Zion and Joshua Tree National Park. Autocamp Yosemite’s clubhouse. Brittany Chang/Insider

Despite this planned expansion, like any other hotel or hospitality business, the COVID-19 era has proved to be difficult for the Autocamp business. A seating area by one of the cabins. Brittany Chang/Insider

Last year, the Yosemite location had to close three times: twice because of COVID-19, and once because of an encroaching forest fire, Jason Brannan, the general manager at Autocamp, told Insider. Autocamp Yosemite’s Airstream suites. Brittany Chang/Insider

But as RV sales and camping both continued to boom in popularity throughout COVID-19, so did the public’s interest in Autocamp. Autocamp Yosemite’s clubhouse. Brittany Chang/Insider

This year, the Yosemite site was closed in January and didn’t reopen until February 1. Autocamp Yosemite’s general store. Brittany Chang/Insider

But by the end of the first quarter, Autocamp had been “doing well enough as if it had been open the whole year, bouncing back even better than [it] budgeted for,” according to Brannan. Autocamp Yosemite’s clubhouse. Brittany Chang/Insider

During the months the Yosemite location has been able to stay open during COVID-19, the company has “exceeded expectations” despite challenges with staffing and lack of corporate group bookings. The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

“Now, we’re trying to keep up with how many guests there are,” Brannan said. “We don’t have enough suites to keep up with the pace of the reservations at some point.” Autocamp Yosemite’s clubhouse. Brittany Chang/Insider

The Airstream trailer is Autocamp’s most iconic accommodations, but its cabins and tents are also often booked up. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

“People book Autocamp because they want to come to Autocamp, not because they need a place to stay,” he said. Cooking outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Now let’s take a tour around the Yosemite site and my Airstream suite to see how the chain has appealed to hordes of visitors. Autocamp Yosemite’s general store. Brittany Chang/Insider

Upon arrival, visitors can park their car and pick up their room key and a wagon. The latter replaces the need for a bellhop. A wagon with my overnight bags. Brittany Chang

I stayed in Airstream suite 49, just up a short hill that was only moderately inconvenient for my little wagon. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The outdoor space of my Airstream suite had a dining set, lounge chairs, and a grill-lined fire pit, perfect for sunset dinners and quiet morning breakfasts. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Heading inside, the trailer includes more than enough amenities for a stay in the woods. The entryway inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

I was immediately taken aback by the number of windows, which provided plenty of natural sunlight during the day. The bedroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The natural light helped make the 31-foot (9.45m) long trailer seem spacious and bright, more than any hotel I’ve ever stayed in. The bedroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Now let’s take a look around the amenities. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The air conditioning kept my trailer cool throughout the beating afternoon sun despite the lack of overhead tree coverage. The living room inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Moving on, the suite’s bathroom sits just past a sliding door, and came with the typical vanity, toilet, and glass panel-lined shower. The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

All of the Ursa Major bathrooms products are stored in matching amber bottles, a visually satisfying and clean touch. The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

And unlike most hotel bathrooms I’ve been in, the one inside my trailer suite was lined with windows. The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

This, combined with the clean black, grey, and white color scheme, made the bathroom feel modern and luxurious. The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The living “room” is just outside the bathroom. The space is simple and comes with a couch (which also folds out into a bed), blankets, pillows, and two side tables. The living room inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Nothing too glamorous, but it was more than I was expecting from a trailer hotel room. The living room inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

This living room space flows directly into the kitchenette. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

I was pleasantly surprised by the size of the kitchen space, which proved large enough for me to prepare a full meal without running out of counter space. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The trailers all come with the basic necessities needed to prepare a meal over a campfire. This includes a cutting board, cast iron skillet, and knife. Cooking outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

All I had to do was bring some of my own fresh produce and tortillas to create a plate of perfectly mediocre breakfast tacos. My mediocre breakfast taco. Brittany Chang

The trailers also come with dishes, utensils, and glassware, so I didn’t have to bring any single-use cups or plates, saving both money and waste. Cooking outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The dishware and glasses are stored in the same cabinet as the microwave and mini refrigerator. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

One of the cabinets over the kitchenette holds a full coffee station with a water kettle, French press, and pre-ground coffee beans. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Now onto the bedroom, which is just past the kitchen. It’s simple, but like the living room, it gets the job done. The bedroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The space has a queen bed, nightstands with charging ports, and plenty of lights to brighten up the curtain-lined space. The bedroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

There’s even a television for a movie night in the woods. The bedroom looking out into the kitchen. Brittany Chang

A night’s stay at the Autocamp Yosemite property includes access to any on-site amenities, such as the swimming pool …. Autocamp Yosemite’s pool and clubhouse. Brittany Chang/Insider

… a shaded outdoor lounge area … Autocamp Yosemite’s shaded outdoor seating area. Brittany Chang/Insider

… a small lake … Autocamp Yosemite’s small lake. Brittany Chang/Insider

… a large hammock in-between other Airstream suites (although the hammock was generally overrun with children during my visit) … Autocamp Yosemite’s hammock. Brittany Chang/Insider

… and an air-conditioned clubhouse with communal seating and tables, a fire pit, and the general store. Autocamp Yosemite’s clubhouse. Brittany Chang/Insider

The later is fully stocked with basic ingredients, pre-made meals, beverages, and other glamping necessities. Autocamp Yosemite’s clubhouse. Brittany Chang/Insider

The clubhouse also has a small cafe that sells coffee, meals, beer, and wine for happy hours in the woods. Autocamp Yosemite’s clubhouse. Brittany Chang/Insider

The property even has a few electric vehicle charging stations. Autocamp Yosemite’s electric vehicle charging stations. Brittany Chang/Insider

I only stayed at the Autocamp Yosemite site for one night, but I enjoyed my solo glamping experience more than any hotel room I’ve ever stayed in. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

The Airstream trailer is a comfortable living experience, and it felt like I was staying in my own downsized apartment … The bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

… with the added benefit of having my own outdoor fire pit, which is the best part about camping. Cooking outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Staying in a trailer also felt private and quiet: The only time I ran into other people was when I was in the clubhouse. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

But I can’t compare my fond memories of camping and sleeping on dirt to my stay at Autocamp Yosemite. Autocamp Yosemite’s clubhouse. Brittany Chang/Insider

In terms of amenities, Autocamp felt more like staying at a hotel than any sort of camping I’ve done before. Autocamp Yosemite’s map and my room keys. Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead of flimsy tents, I stayed in a fully enclosed and air-conditioned tiny home. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

And instead of an ice chest full of melting ice, I had a mini refrigerator. Autocamp Yosemite’s clubhouse. Brittany Chang/Insider

I opted to cook over the fire, but I could’ve purchased a microwaveable meal instead. Cooking outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

But cooking outside my trailer was more convenient than cooking at a traditional camping site. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Instead of tediously starting and tending to a fire, I was able to purchase firewood at the general store. All I had to do was set the bag of logs on fire using some complimentary matches, and I was ready to make my meals. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

And having a good-sized kitchen countertop made preparing my mise en place easy and bug-free. The kitchen, living room, and bathroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

But be prepared to pay more for a stay at Autocamp Yosemite than you might ever need to for a campground reservation or hotel. Autocamp Yosemite’s lake. Brittany Chang/Insider

The Yosemite site ranges from $US175 ($AU238) to $US475 ($AU646) per night depending on the season and day. The view from my entry door. Brittany Chang Source: Autocamp

Yes, it may seem ridiculous to pay almost $US500 ($AU680) to sleep in a trailer. The bedroom inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

But Autocamp combines the experience of being outdoors with the convenience and comfort of being in a hotel. Plus, it’s as private and quiet as your typical campground. Outside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

I didn’t have to worry about setting up a tent or bringing cookware and camping gear. It’s like paying for the luxury and convenience of an “all-inclusive” glamping experience. The air conditioning unit. Brittany Chang

In my opinion, it’s a great way for city people to get outdoors while still enjoying the benefits of modern luxury like WiFi and mattresses. The kitchen inside the Airstream. Brittany Chang

Do I still prefer camping over glamping? Yes. Autocamp Yosemite’s clubhouse. Brittany Chang/Insider