The Las Vegas strip’s latest $4.3 billion crypto-friendly hotel has $15,000-a-night ‘villas’ and ‘palaces’ — see what it’s like to stay in one

- Resorts World Las Vegas — the Strip’s latest $US4.3 ($AU6) billion hotel — opened its doors in June.
- The hotel recently unveiled its ultra-luxurious “palace” and “villa” suites starting at $US15,000 ($AU21,422) a night.
- Resorts World also has a $US300,000 ($AU428,449) suite package for a two-night stay in one of the villas.
Viva Las Vegas — in June, Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip’s first new casino resort in over a decade, officially opened its doors as the hospitality industry began its COVID-19 recovery.
Source: Insider
The $US4.3 ($AU6) billion Hilton hotel is filled with all the classic Las Vegas accoutrements, like plenty of food, gambling opportunities, pools, and watering holes.
But unlike many of the Strip predecessors, Resorts World’s amenities have a tech-friendly twist, such as the option to pay with cryptocurrency.
A multibillion-dollar modern hotel that’s this flashy needs suites that are equally flamboyant …
…. and Resorts World’s recently debuted ultra-luxurious suites are just that.
Along with the classic rooms and suites, Resorts World Las Vegas has “palaces” and villas” with nightly costs fit for royalty.
These suites include two and four-bedroom “villas” …
… and three and four-bedroom “palaces.”
The hotel’s line of villas and palaces embody Las Vegas’ opulence and grandeur and have price tags to show for it.
These four suites range from 3,300 square feet to 7,000 square feet, and start at $US15,000 ($AU21,422) a night.
Let’s take a closer look.
The four-bedroom Chairman’s Villa sits on the 65th floor, providing panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strips’ bright lights.
It’s more than just a suite with a living room and bedroom.
The 5,500-square-foot “villa” has a grand foyer, powder room, living room with billiards and a stocked bar …
Source: Resorts World Las Vegas
… an entertainment space, a formal dining room, and a kitchen.
It also has four primary suites that all have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.
If you prefer having half the number of bedrooms but still want the villa “experience,” there’s also a 3,300-square-foot two-bedroom pool villa …
… with features like a massage room, sauna, media room, and terrace with a pool and kitchen.
Then, there’s the two “palaces.”
First up, the 6,500-square-foot three-bedroom palace, which also has a foyer, powder room, media room, and terrace with a pool and kitchen.
But if you want double the bedrooms and a larger space, opt for the 7,000-square-foot four-bedroom palace.
This option is the hotel’s largest suite.
It has a long list of rooms, so buckle up: There’s a foyer, formal dining room, media room, game room with billiards, and a bar …
… four primary suites that each have en-suite bathrooms with tubs and walk-in closets (of course) …
… and a terrace with a private pool, spa, garden, and kitchen.
These suites are undeniably lavish, but if you’re looking to drop more cash — maybe the equivalent cost of a home in the Midwest — Resorts World has the package for you.
The hotel also has a $US300,000 ($AU428,449) suite package, the most expensive of its kind on the Las Vegas Strip, according to the company’s press release.
This package includes a private flight to Las Vegas for eight people, transportation to the hotel in Rolls Royce cars, and a two-night stay in the aforementioned Chairman’s Villa.
Its hefty price also includes a private dinner, backstage access to the theater, a group spa day …
… a pool party, a security team, VIP at the hotel’s Zouk Nightclub …
… a photographer, a drink named after you that’ll be included on a menu somewhere in the hotel for six months, and more.
Just make sure you don’t gamble away all the money you might need to afford the splurge.