The Las Vegas strip’s latest $4.3 billion crypto-friendly hotel has $15,000-a-night ‘villas’ and ‘palaces’ — see what it’s like to stay in one

Viva Las Vegas — in June, Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip’s first new casino resort in over a decade, officially opened its doors as the hospitality industry began its COVID-19 recovery. Resorts World Las Vegas. Ken Ritter/AP Photo Source: Insider

The $US4.3 ($AU6) billion Hilton hotel is filled with all the classic Las Vegas accoutrements, like plenty of food, gambling opportunities, pools, and watering holes. Resorts World Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Photo

But unlike many of the Strip predecessors, Resorts World’s amenities have a tech-friendly twist, such as the option to pay with cryptocurrency. The Chairman’s Villa. Resorts World Las Vegas

A multibillion-dollar modern hotel that’s this flashy needs suites that are equally flamboyant … The dining room in the Chairman’s Villa. Resorts World Las Vegas

…. and Resorts World’s recently debuted ultra-luxurious suites are just that. The bathroom in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

Along with the classic rooms and suites, Resorts World Las Vegas has “palaces” and villas” with nightly costs fit for royalty. The entrance into one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

These suites include two and four-bedroom “villas” … The living room in the Chairman’s Villa. Resorts World Las Vegas

… and three and four-bedroom “palaces.” A bedroom in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

The hotel’s line of villas and palaces embody Las Vegas’ opulence and grandeur and have price tags to show for it. A bedroom in the Chairman’s Villa. Resorts World Las Vegas

These four suites range from 3,300 square feet to 7,000 square feet, and start at $US15,000 ($AU21,422) a night. A primary bedroom in the Chairman’s Villa. Resorts World Las Vegas

Let’s take a closer look. The pool in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

The four-bedroom Chairman’s Villa sits on the 65th floor, providing panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strips’ bright lights. The game room in the Chairman’s Villa. Resorts World Las Vegas

It’s more than just a suite with a living room and bedroom. A primary bathroom in the Chairman’s Villa. Resorts World Las Vegas

The 5,500-square-foot “villa” has a grand foyer, powder room, living room with billiards and a stocked bar … The foyer in the Chairman’s Villa. Resorts World Las Vegas Source: Resorts World Las Vegas

… an entertainment space, a formal dining room, and a kitchen. The theater in the Chairman’s Villa. Resorts World Las Vegas

It also has four primary suites that all have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. A bedroom in the Chairman’s Villa. Resorts World Las Vegas

If you prefer having half the number of bedrooms but still want the villa “experience,” there’s also a 3,300-square-foot two-bedroom pool villa … A bedroom in one of the ‘villas.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

… with features like a massage room, sauna, media room, and terrace with a pool and kitchen. The pool in one of the ‘villas.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

Then, there’s the two “palaces.” The bathroom in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

First up, the 6,500-square-foot three-bedroom palace, which also has a foyer, powder room, media room, and terrace with a pool and kitchen. A bedroom in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

But if you want double the bedrooms and a larger space, opt for the 7,000-square-foot four-bedroom palace. A theater in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

This option is the hotel’s largest suite. The game room in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

It has a long list of rooms, so buckle up: There’s a foyer, formal dining room, media room, game room with billiards, and a bar … The dining room in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

… four primary suites that each have en-suite bathrooms with tubs and walk-in closets (of course) … A bedroom in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

… and a terrace with a private pool, spa, garden, and kitchen. The pool in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

These suites are undeniably lavish, but if you’re looking to drop more cash — maybe the equivalent cost of a home in the Midwest — Resorts World has the package for you. The pool in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

The hotel also has a $US300,000 ($AU428,449) suite package, the most expensive of its kind on the Las Vegas Strip, according to the company’s press release. The kitchen in the Chairman’s Villa. Resorts World Las Vegas

This package includes a private flight to Las Vegas for eight people, transportation to the hotel in Rolls Royce cars, and a two-night stay in the aforementioned Chairman’s Villa. The theater room in villa. Resorts World Las Vegas

Its hefty price also includes a private dinner, backstage access to the theater, a group spa day … The primary bathroom in one of the ‘villas.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

… a pool party, a security team, VIP at the hotel’s Zouk Nightclub … The living room in one of the ‘villas.’ Resorts World Las Vegas

… a photographer, a drink named after you that’ll be included on a menu somewhere in the hotel for six months, and more. A bedroom in one of the ‘palaces.’ Resorts World Las Vegas