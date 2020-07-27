From Bronx-native to beloved media personality: the life and career of Regis Philbin, the man who defined an era of American television

American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images; AP Photo/Gerald Herbert; Donna Svennevik /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images Regis Philbin was an American TV icon.

Famed TV personality Regis Philbin died at age 88 on July 24 of natural causes.

Philbin was known for hosting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and his “Live” talk show series, first with Kathie Lee Gifford, and later with Kelly Ripa.

His long-spanning career in TV started with a job as an NBC Page in 1955.

Regis Philbin was born on August 25, 1931, and he grew up in the Bronx.

Fair winds and following seas, Mr. Philbin. We have the watch, Shipmate! @Regis Philbin (LTJG) served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a 310X-Supply Corps Officer, 1953 – 1955 pic.twitter.com/DLiH2hK9av — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) July 25, 2020

After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, Philbin served in the US Navy from 1953 until 1955.

Philbin once said that he “never thought in a million years” that he would “ever be able to do anything in front of a camera or a microphone.”

Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer via Getty Images A signed photo of Philbin, circa 1960.

In an interview with Television Academy, Philbin said that one of his early influences of the entertainment industry was his uncle, who worked in publicity for the CBS radio show “Arthur Godfrey and His Friends.”

“I was kind of connected to the business through him, not that I ever told him I wanted to be a part of it, but I was always anxious to hear the stories he could tell me about the family that Godfrey created around him for that radio show,” Philbin said. “But I never thought in a million years I would ever be able to do anything in front of a camera or a microphone. I didn’t know what, frankly, I was going to do with my life.”

But in 1955, Philbin got a job as an NBC Page, which started his career in TV.

American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images A 1968 photo of Philbin from a separate role on ‘The Joey Bishop Show.’

In 1955, Philbin landed a position as an NBC Page, a competitive paid internship at the network, and a program that is still around today. He worked on “The Eddie Fisher Show,” which aired from 1957 until 1959.

In the early 1960s, he worked as a news reporter in California and later landed his own syndicated show.

CBS 8 San Diego A CBS 8 San Diego clip shows Regis Philbin in the early 1960s reporting for the station.

After leaving his NBC Page position, Philbin worked behind-the-scenes on network channels in Hollywood and around San Diego. He worked from 5 a.m. until 2 a.m. reporting on news, and in 1961, a competitor station noticed his work, and eventually was offered a shot at his own talk show.

The show was aired live on Saturday night, which Philbin said gave him a week’s worth of stories to discuss.

“I had a whole week of experiences I could tell the audience about, so that’s how I would open the show. The response was extraordinary,” Philbin told the Television Academy in an interview.

“I tried to make it different because that’s what I learned . . . be different if you want to be noticed,” Philbin said of his news reporting and hosting style.

Philbin then starred in a live comedy TV series, “The Joey Bishop Show,” from 1967 until 1969.

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Regis Philbin on the ‘The Joey Bishop Show.’

This was Philbin’s first appearance on a network show, and it got him noticed, he told the Television Academy.

Philbin also had a number of brief stints on scripted shows but said that he loved live TV more.

American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images Regis Philbin photographed on the ABC TV series ‘The Big Valley’ in 1968.

He starred in “Cowboy in Africa,” “The Danny Thomas Hour,” “The Big Valley,” and “Get Smart,” all of which aired in 1968.

But Philbin said his heart lied in the world of live TV.

“If it’s taped and they say, ‘Stop, tape,’… I just can’t live with that. If I can be live, then I can make a joke out of the ‘stop, tape’ thing. It just works better for me,” Philbin said in an interview with the Television Academy.

Regis and Joy Philbin got married in 1970.

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images Regis and Joy Philbin in 1989.

Philbin is survived by four children, Joanna, Jennifer, Daniel, and Amy, and his wife of 50 years, Joy.

Philbin was first married to Catherine “Kay” Faylen, an actress, from 1955 until 1968.

Philbin was said to often return to his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame, with his kids.

John Zich/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images Regis Philbin and his daughter Jennifer.

Here, he’s pictured in 1993 with his daughter, Jennifer, flying to visit Notre Dame’s campus.

The TV host was called a “die-hard” Notre Dame fan and often went back to watch sporting events.

After a number of TV jobs, Philbin started hosting “The Morning Show” in New York City, which led him to one of his most iconic hosting roles.

Joe Dombroski/Newsday RM via Getty Images Regis Philbin on ‘The Morning Show,’ 1988.

In 1983, Philbin co-hosted “The Morning Show” with Cyndy Garvey, and when Garvey left the show, Kathie Lee Johnson (now Kathie Lee Gifford), took her place.

The two worked well together, which led to their own nationally syndicated show, “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee.”

“Live With Regis and Kathie Lee” was a memorable part of American morning television for 15 years.

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford on a September 8, 1988 taping of ‘Live With Regis and Kathie Lee.’

The morning program started as a locally aired show in New York and became nationally syndicated in 1988.

Gifford gave Regis the nickname “Reeg,” which stuck with audiences.

Philbin and Gifford’s show featured icons of the time, from Cher to the Spice Girls.

Reuters The Spice Girls with Philbin and Gifford.

The show aired from 1985 until 2000, and Philbin and Gifford saw a plethora of guests that defined culture of the time.

Their talk show was also portrayed widely in pop culture and fictional shows; Philbin and Gifford starred in a “Seinfeld” episode, where character Cosmo Kramer came on air to promote his book, “The Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables.”

Even with interviews and guest features, Philbin said that the show was successful because of its casual tone and chatter about the morning news.

Reuters Regis Philbin with Sarah, Duchess of York, in 1997.

Philbin said that he thought his talk shows, including “Live” with Gifford, were successful because of the opening segment style that he became known for – which was dedicated to casual talk about the morning news.

“It’s become a staple of the show… No writers. It’s what’s in the paper, what I’ve seen, maybe what she’s seen, what’s going on in the world, and just having fun with that,” Philbin said.

“There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be,” said Gifford in a statement about Philbin.

Michael A. Smith/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images Philbin and Gifford in Atlantic City, circa 1991.

Gifford shared a statement in honour of her former co-host.

“There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift,” Gifford said. “We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly – a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day.”

Gifford continued: “I send all the love in my heart to Joy, to his children, to the rest of his family and to the innumerable people he touched over his legendary life. There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be.”

Philbin later hosted “Live” with Kelly Ripa, who still hosts the show hosts today, along with Ryan Seacrest.

AP Photo/Charles Sykes Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa.

The show’s current host, Kelly Ripa, co-hosted the show starting in 2001 and hosted with Philbin until he left in 2011.

Ripa and Seacrest, who continue the “Live” legacy today, shared a joint statement in memory of Philbin.

“We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin,” their statement said. “He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes every day on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire every day to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”

In 1999, Philbin started hosting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” until 2002.

Donna Svennevik /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images A 1999 promo shot for ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’

Hosting “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” was a nod to Philbin’s past jobs on game shows in the 1970s, when he hosted “Almost Anything Goes” and “The Neighbours.”

The Philbin family’s statement said that Regis’ “family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him.”

Reuters Photographer Joy and Regis Philbin at the Rose Parade in 2002.

Philbin died on July 24 of natural causes. He was 88 years old.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” the Philbin family said in a statement to People.

