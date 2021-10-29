A luxury cruise line has unveiled a $11,000 per night suite that already has a waitlist – see what it’s like to stay in one

Shelling out tens of thousands of dollars on a luxury vacation doesn’t equate to a trip with private yachts or jets anymore. The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' Regent Seven Seas brand has unveiled a $US11,000 ($AU14,578) per night suite aboard its new Seven Seas Grandeur cruise ship, and the stay is as grand as its flashy price tag.

Let's take a look around the Regent Suite.

The 4,443 square-foot suite is located towards the bow of the ship, offering unobstructed views of the ocean.

This square footage includes an almost 1,230-square-foot wraparound veranda.

Like other ultra luxury cruise suites, the Regent Suite has its own hot tub.

But if you prefer the indoors, the primary bedroom's bathroom also has its own tub, sauna, steam room, and treatment space …

… which can be used in tandem with the complimentary spa options.

The bathroom's amenities are made of nine different types of marble. This includes the marble bathtub next to the heated lounge chairs.

But the centerpiece of the primary bathroom is arguably the circular enclosed shower in the middle of the space.

Shelling out over $US11,000 ($AU14,578) per night also means you'll get extra luxurious amenities, like a recessed television that can be tucked behind the faux fireplace when the screen isn't in use …

… multiple walk-in closets, a marble bar, and a glass-walled parlor.

A stay in the Regent Suite also includes daily small bites, a butler, and a one-time "in-suite caviar service."

There's also a guest bedroom and bathroom – as well as another half bathroom – which allows the suite to accommodate a total of six passengers.

And when it's time to explore the ports, guests staying in the accommodations will get access to a private car and driver at every stop, among other plush services.

Interested in the splurge? The ship will begin sailing in November 2023 through the Mediterranean and Caribbean.