A luxury cruise line has unveiled a $11,000 per night suite that already has a waitlist – see what it’s like to stay in one

Brittany Chang
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's living space with couches, TV
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Regent Seven Seas’ new Seven Seas Grandeur ship will have a $US11,000 ($AU14,578) per night suite.
  • Its guests will have amenities like caviar service and a private car and driver at all ports.
  • The ship will begin sailing November 2023, and the suite already has a waitlist on select itineraries.
Shelling out tens of thousands of dollars on a luxury vacation doesn’t equate to a trip with private yachts or jets anymore.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's living space
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ Regent Seven Seas brand has unveiled a $US11,000 ($AU14,578) per night suite aboard its new Seven Seas Grandeur cruise ship, and the stay is as grand as its flashy price tag.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's bathroom
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Let’s take a look around the Regent Suite.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's living space with couches, TV
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
The 4,443 square-foot suite is located towards the bow of the ship, offering unobstructed views of the ocean.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's primary bedroom
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
This square footage includes an almost 1,230-square-foot wraparound veranda.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's living space with couches, TV
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Like other ultra luxury cruise suites, the Regent Suite has its own hot tub.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's living space
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
But if you prefer the indoors, the primary bedroom’s bathroom also has its own tub, sauna, steam room, and treatment space …
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's bathroom
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
… which can be used in tandem with the complimentary spa options.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's bathroom
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
The bathroom’s amenities are made of nine different types of marble. This includes the marble bathtub next to the heated lounge chairs.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's bathroom
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
But the centerpiece of the primary bathroom is arguably the circular enclosed shower in the middle of the space.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's bathroom
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Shelling out over $US11,000 ($AU14,578) per night also means you’ll get extra luxurious amenities, like a recessed television that can be tucked behind the faux fireplace when the screen isn’t in use …
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's living space with couches, TV
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
… multiple walk-in closets, a marble bar, and a glass-walled parlor.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's living space
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite’s parlor. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
A stay in the Regent Suite also includes daily small bites, a butler, and a one-time “in-suite caviar service.”
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's living space with couches, TV
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
There’s also a guest bedroom and bathroom – as well as another half bathroom – which allows the suite to accommodate a total of six passengers.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's living space
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
And when it’s time to explore the ports, guests staying in the accommodations will get access to a private car and driver at every stop, among other plush services.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's primary bedroom
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Interested in the splurge? The ship will begin sailing in November 2023 through the Mediterranean and Caribbean.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's bathroom
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
But if you think the price tag is too hefty, you might be alone: There’s already a waitlist for the splashy Regent Suite on some itineraries.
Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite's living space
The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite parlor. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
