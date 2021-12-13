Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe attended the ‘Sing 2’ premiere in mini dresses

Ava Phillippe and her mother Reese Witherspoon attend the ‘Sing 2’ premiere in Los Angeles on December 12. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe attended the “Sing 2” premiere together on Sunday.

The pair looked nearly identical in mini dresses, with Witherspoon in pink and Phillippe in black.

The biggest difference was their hair — Phillippe’s was dyed rose gold and arranged in an updo.

Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe attended the “Sing 2” premiere at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles in complementary mini dresses on Sunday.

Witherspoon stars in “Sing 2” as Rosita, a pig who juggles a singing career with her life as a stay-at-home mother. The film also stars Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, and Bono.

On the red carpet, Witherspoon wore a pink and red sequined mini dress from Caroline Herrera, accompanied by sparkling red Christian Louboutin heels, Hollywood Life reported. Phillippe appeared in a black mini dress with a deep neckline and lacy, white collar, accompanied by black heels.

The most striking difference between the pair was their hair color — while Witherspoon sported loose blonde waves, Phillippe’s hair was rose gold, arranged in a braided up-do with bangs framing her face.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe attend the December 12 premiere of ‘Sing 2’ in Los Angeles. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The mother-daughter pair are known for their striking resemblance and have attended red carpets together in the past, appearing in complementary dresses at the season 2 premiere of “Big Little Lies” in 2019.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon at the ‘Big Little Lies’ season 2 premiere in 2019. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Witherspoon previously told Gayle King for InStyle in December that she doesn’t mind people remarking on her and Phillippe’s resemblance.

“I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young,” Witherspoon told InStyle. “I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

Witherspoon told InStyle that whenever Phillippe is “frustrated” with the resemblance, she tells her to call Zoë Kravitz, who also bears a striking resemblance to her mother, Lisa Bonet.