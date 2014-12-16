Incredibly Dramatic Photos Of The Hostage Crisis In Sydney

Stefano Pozzebon

The Australian police forced their way into the Lindt Cafe in Sydney a few minutes ago and put an end to a 17-hour siege in which hostages were held and forced to post Islamic messages in the cafe window and on social media.

The gunman, Man Haron Monis, an Iranian-born self-styled cleric currently on bail over the murder of his former wife, was killed in the raid. One of the hostages died too. The police stormed the building at about 2.30am local time (3.30pm GMT).

Here is what happened in pictures:

The gunman took control of the Lindt Cafe at about 9.30am local time (10.30pm GMT).

REUTERS David Gray20REUTERS/David Grey

Police rapidly intervened and evacuated the area.

Mark MetcalfeGetty Images1Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Every civilian in the area was asked to leave.

Mark MetcalfeGetty Images2Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Heavily armed officers from the special forces were on the spot, including snipers and anti-bomb military personnel.

Mark MetcalfeGetty Images8Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Two female staff from the Lindt Cafe were among the first hostages who were able to flee.

REUTERS David Gray15REUTERS/David Grey

They were rescued by the police.

Sydney Hostage 1REUTERS/David Grey

Meanwhile the police had made contact with the gunman, and started to negotiate.

REUTERS David Gray3REUTERS/David Grey

The gunman was identified as Man Haron Monis, a Iranian who fled to Australia in 1996 and had a long criminal record.

Man Haron Monis SheikhHaron.com

At about 2am local time (3pm GMT), a group of seven hostages escaped.

Sydney Pics Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

This triggered the entrance of the police, who stormed the cafe.

Sydney Police Storms In GIF9 News Screenshot

 

The remaining hostages were rescued during the action.

RTR4I39VREUTERS/David Grey

Several were injured.

Sydney Pics 2Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The police brought in a bomb dispenser robot, as the gunman had claimed that explosive devices were put in place.

RTR4I3MLREUTERS/David Grey

It was later confirmed that two people, one of them the gunman, were killed in the action.

Sydney Hostage Latest5Peter Parks/Getty Images

