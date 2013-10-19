Rays Manager Joe Maddon Is Touring The Country In This $US300,000 Luxury RV

With the Tampa Bay Rays’ season now over, manager Joe Maddon has started his next adventure, a cross-country trip in a new recreational vehicle.

Maddon’s new toy is a 2014 40-foot Tiffin Phaeton, which retails for approximately $US300,000.

The manager spent the final month of the season living in the RV at a local park in an effort to break it in. Now Maddon, his wife, and their dog are touring the country, and even spent their first night at the famous “South of the Border” rest stop in South Carolina.

Of course, a $US300,000 RV is hardly “roughing it.” So let’s take a look at what is going on inside.

