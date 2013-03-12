Ray Lewis Is Selling His Gorgeous Oceanfront Home In Palm Beach For $5 Million

Leah Goldman
ray lewis' florida house

Photo: Getty Images/Realtor.com

Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis is selling his oceanfront home in Palm Beach for $5 million, according to Realtor.com.The home has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a sports room with a bar, and a chef’s kitchen.

Perhaps the best part of the property however, is the backyard, which is right on the beach. There’s also an infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a giant patio perfect for summer parties.

The front of the home has a lot of palm trees

Here's a view from the back, it's right on the beach

The beach side of the home is awesome, starting with this private, tucked away pool

Space in both the shade and sun on the pool deck

Gorgeous view of the ocean

Plenty of space for a big party

There's a bar too

Let's go inside...

We wonder if Ray knows how to play piano

There are giant windows for ocean views even while you're inside

The kitchen

Another view of the kitchen

The eat-in-kitchen area

There's a lot of space for cooking big meals

A laundry room is always necessary

The living room

An office

One of the bedrooms with ocean views

The dining room

A sports bar!

An elegant stairway

And of course, one of the bathrooms

