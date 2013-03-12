Ray Lewis Is Selling His Gorgeous Oceanfront Home In Palm Beach For $5 Million

Photo: Getty Images/Realtor.com

Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis is selling his oceanfront home in Palm Beach for $5 million, according to Realtor.com.The home has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a sports room with a bar, and a chef’s kitchen.



Perhaps the best part of the property however, is the backyard, which is right on the beach. There’s also an infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a giant patio perfect for summer parties.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.